The Athens City Council has made its decision on a new city manager and it would be a historic hire.
On Monday night, the council members voted 4-1 in favor of hiring Deb Wallace as the replacement for former City Manager C. Seth Sumner. Mayor Steve Sherlin was the lone dissenting vote, though Council Member Frances Witt McMahan also shared concerns about Wallace being the correct choice.
Wallace would be the first female city manager in City of Athens history, according to Vice Mayor Larry Eaton.
Near the end of the meeting, the council members approved having City Attorney Stephen Hatchett and Sherlin negotiate the employment agreement with her. Once that is done, the agreement would come before the council at its regular session on April 18 for the final approval.
Wallace is currently the director of the Professional Leadership in Criminal Justice program at Tennessee Wesleyan University. Prior to that, Wallace was the inspector general for the state of Georgia.
She had been in that role since 2013 and had worked as deputy inspector general since 2003.
In support of her as the right person for the job, Council Member Dick Pelley emphasized her leadership qualities.
“She knows the city,” he said. “She may not know the city government, but she knows how to work with people, manage people and get the best out of people.”
Witt McMahan said she had heard from some who questioned if Wallace was the right person for the job.
“There are discussions I’ve had with city staff and a few citizens who have voiced concerns to me (about both candidates),” she said.
She added that she was worried about how the city staff might respond to Wallace’s hire.
“The biggest mistake we could make here today is to make a decision that will impact the people inside these halls every day,” she said. “I’m not willing to do that. If the city staff isn’t happy and don’t feel like they can work under the person we select, we won’t thrive.”
Council Member Jordan Curtis, however, brought up another high profile person who has thrived in a job where he lacked direct experience — current University of Tennessee President Randy Boyd. Curtis noted he entered that position simply with a “strong background as a leader.”
“With the right support and the right approach, a non-traditional candidate can excel,” he said.
Eaton added that he didn’t have concerns about her ability to work well with the staff.
“The staff around her (in Georgia) loved her,” he said. “City managers would love to be where she has been.”
Sherlin noted that his eventual vote had nothing to do with Wallace as a person, he simply required the new the hire to have city manager experience.
“I have nothing against Deb Wallace,” he said. “I’m impressed by her. I just don’t feel like either of these candidates have the qualifications we need.”
As for the debate between the two finalists, Curtis said his preference was settled on what each candidate has experienced.
“We need someone who has seen a lot of things, someone who has seen a lot of sensitive things in government,” he said. “I think one rises above.”
However, Witt McMahan said she wasn’t settled on either.
“I still haven’t gotten to a place where I feel like one rises above,” she said. “I wanted to see more applicants to have a broader decision to make. Something in me keeps questioning ‘is there someone else we’re missing?’”
Both Eaton and Pelley said, like Curtis, they liked both candidates but that Wallace was their preference.
Sherlin said he preferred to see the decision sent back to the search committee to look over applications once again.
“I have not, as of this minute, decided who I am for. I’m torn,” he said. “Neither one has experience as a city manager. I don’t want to make a decision in haste. I have no problem sending this back to the committee and let them send four more.”
Eaton, though, said he didn’t see a benefit to going back to the committee.
“If we wait six more months, we’re not going to get any more applications,” he said.
Sherlin noted that the four applications sent to the council were not passed along unanimously, though he did not list the individual votes for each.
While the actual vote on hiring Wallace was not unanimous, after it Sherlin called for a vote of support for Wallace’s tenure as city manager and it was unanimous.
