The City of Athens saw one of its largest years of new construction value in 2020.
Athens Community Development Director Anthony Casteel delivered his fourth quarter and annual building reports during Tuesday’s Athens City Council meeting.
The fourth quarter of 2020 saw just under $3 million of added value in new construction. According to Casteel, the largest projects in the final quarter of the year were a dental office on West Madison Avenue at $650,000 and upgrades by Athens Utilities Board valued at $300,000.
“The highlight of the quarter was we had eight new housing starts,” said Casteel. “Those were valued at $1.1 million.”
The year ended with new construction in Athens totaling more than $30.3 million, which Casteel said was the third highest value since 2010.
The highest-value projects for the year were the McMinn County Higher Education Center, located at the Athens McMinn Interstate Industrial Park, at $13.7 million; an addition at HP Pelzer Automotive Systems of $4.7 million; and an addition at Midlab, also located in the Interstate Industrial Park, of $1.5 million.
“Once again, I want to highlight that we had 23 new housing starts in 2020 at a value of $2.8 million,” said Casteel. “That’s the most housing starts we’ve had since I’ve been reporting to you in the last 12 years.
“We’ve had a really good year and we hope to continue in 2021,” continued Casteel.
Casteel and Mayor Bo Perkinson noted that Athens has several housing construction projects currently in their preliminary stages.
“Hopefully, we’ll start seeing those being constructed and some more housing coming into the city,” said Casteel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.