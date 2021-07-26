MCMINN COUNTY
Properties Committee will meet today at 6 p.m. in the Blue Room of the McMinn County Courthouse. The purpose of this meeting is to discuss the County Forest property, Rarity Meadows properties sale, transfer of property to Watts Bar Utility District, and ambulance stations upgrades.
Landfill Committee will meet today at 6:45 p.m. in the Blue Room of the McMinn County Courthouse. The purpose of this meeting is to review tire bids.
Budget Committee will meet today at 7:15 p.m. in the Blue Room of the McMinn County Courthouse. The purpose of this meeting is to review annual tourism funding requests.
County Commission will meet in regular session today at 7:30 p.m. in the Blue Room of the McMinn County Courthouse.
Library Board will meet today at 6 p.m. at E.G. Fisher Public Library, located at 1289 Ingleside Avenue in Athens. This meeting is open to the public.
ATHENSBoard of Education will hold a work session on Wednesday, July 28, at noon at the Administration Building.
ETOWAHUtilities Board will meet today at 6 p.m. at the Etowah Community Center.
City Commission will today July 26, at 6:30 p.m. at the Etowah Community Center.
City Commission will hold special called meetings on Tuesday, July 27, at 6 p.m., and Wednesday, July 28, at 5 p.m. at the Etowah Community Center. The purpose of these meetings is to interview candidates for the city manager position.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.