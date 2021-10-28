McMinn County Director of Schools Lee Parkison received a positive evaluation, a contract renewal and a raise during last week’s regular McMinn County School Board meeting.
Based on the 50 questions asked to each board member about Parkison’s performance over the past year, 94% of the responses had him at or above expectations. As a result of that review, Board Chair Sharon Brown recommended that her colleagues extend Parkison’s contract for four more years.
Prior to the renewal, his contract was set to expire on Dec. 31, 2022 and Brown’s recommended extension would mean the contract would be good until Dec. 31, 2025.
However, Board Member Tony Allman expressed hesitation on extending Parkison’s contract at this time.
“We’re in no big hurry,” Allman said, suggesting that the board members take some time to talk with teachers and principals in their districts to get a feel for their thoughts on the director. The contract talks could then resume in January, Allman said.
“Mr. Parkison is our employee and it’s our job,” Brown responded.
A vote was held on Allman’s motion and it failed 8-2 with him and Board Member Mike Cochran voting in favor of delaying the decision.
The vote to renew Parkison’s contract through 2025 was then held and it succeeded 9-1, with only Allman in dissent.
Once that was completed, Brown suggested that the board raise Parkison’s salary by $4,000 because of the extra work he has taken on due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This time it was Cochran who raised questions about the move.
“He’s definitely worth that as far as the position is concerned,” Cochran said. However, he noted, no one else in the school system received a raise of more than 1% this past year and this increase would raise Parkison’s total salary by 3.4%.
“It may leave a little bit of a bad taste in people’s mouths who work under you,” Cochran said.
Despite his concerns, Cochran did not oppose the salary increase and the vote passed 9-1, with only Allman dissenting.
The contract discussion was spurred on by the board evaluations of Parkison that were announced in a workshop prior to the regular meeting.
During that, the board members’ average overall score of Parkison came in at 4.12 on a 1-5 scale. Parkison also evaluated himself, with his coming in at an overall 4.12 as well.
The strongest area for Parkison this year, according to the board evaluations, was personal qualities, as the board average there was 4.43. He also scored highly on board member relationships at 4.29 and finance and facilities at 4.25.
His weakest area, according to the board average, was in educational leadership, which was scored at 3.83. Next was student achievement at 3.95 and vision at 3.97.
“There was a slight increase from 2020 to 2021,” Board Vice Chair Quinten Howard said. “That’s positive to me considering the year we’ve had, COVID issues and ESSER funding.”
Parkison told the board that while the past year has been a struggle due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he still seeks out the bright side of things.
“Everything has been so negative, so I try to think positive,” he said. “With the enormity of this job at this time, there’s enough negative going around. I try to stick with the positive.”
Parkison said his views from earlier this year still hold true today.
“We’re going in the right direction, it’s just taking a little longer than I expected,” he said. “We’re going to keep rising, I just know it. I’m surrounded by great people and I’ve got a great school board, a supportive school board. We can be a top 10, top 15 system in this state.”
While his overall evaluation came in at above expectations, Parkison said he takes to heart criticism he receives.
“There are definite improvements I need to make,” he said. “I’ve got improvements to make and I know where my weaknesses are.”
