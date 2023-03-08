McMinn County has seen some growth in recent years and, according to officials, that is expected to continue over the next several.
During the McMinn County Commission’s Strategic Planning Retreat earlier this month, commissioners and Southeast Tennessee Development District (SETDD)’s Beth Jones talked about the growth the county has experienced and what that will look like moving forward.
According to data compiled by Lightcast and provided by SETDD, the county population stood at 54,443 people in 2022, a growth of 1,525 over the past five years — up 2.9% in that time frame. About that same level of growth is expected moving forward, as Lightcast predicts 1,448 more people in the county over the next five years, a 2.7% rate of growth.
Meanwhile, the number of jobs in the county grew by 1% over the past five years — 19,169 in 2017 to 19,360 in 2022. That was behind the national growth rate of 2.4%. The labor force participation rate also decreased from 53.1% to 47.9% in those five years.
The labor force participation rate measures the number of people of working age who are either employed or seeking employment. Jones noted that this isn’t a problem focused only in McMinn County.
“In the State of Tennessee we have a labor force participation challenge,” she said. “There are people out there who could or should be working.”
However, she did point out that unemployment and labor force numbers do have some problems keeping up with an economy that relies increasingly on remote work.
“What unemployment doesn’t take into account and what labor force participation does not take into account is what’s going on with all the people who, during the pandemic, decided to be self-employed or start their own business,” she explained. “One thing commuter data doesn’t take into account is if someone in your community is working remotely for a company that’s in California. The data still is not keeping up, sometimes, with what’s going on.”
Commissioner Tad Simpson noted that he doesn’t see the data giving the full story.
“I don’t believe this unemployment rate,” he said. “I think the unemployment rate is a lot higher than is being published.”
Looking at educational attainment, according to Lightcast, 12.4% of McMinn County residents have a bachelor’s degree and 9.2% have received their associate’s degree. The first number is 8.4% below the national average, while the second number is 0.3% above the national rate.
Median household income in the county for 2022 was $46,900, $18,100 below the national median.
Jones also shared commuter data from Lightcast, showing how many local residents work here and who commutes to McMinn County to work.
According to Lightcast, the top five towns for population in the county were Athens at 10,146 residents, Etowah at 2,876, Riceville at 2,142, Englewood at 2,084 and Niota at 1,1718. Meanwhile, the top five towns for employment in McMinn County were Athens at 13,932 workers, Etowah at 2,010, Calhoun at 1,246, Niota at 879 and Riceville at 584.
Jones noted that when large industries are looking to locate in an area, they look not only at the local population, but how many working-age people live in the region as well.
“When they show up and they are going to employ 1,000 or more people, they are looking for laborsheds of 1 million people,” she said. “Which means you really have to go out in the region and encompass the people in that region.”
That means, she noted, that industries locating to nearby towns that are outside McMinn County have an impact here as well.
“When SK Foods announces in Bradley County, it’s a win for McMinn County because it’s going to provide jobs,” she said. “The good news is you all didn’t have to incentivize it, (local residents) are going to go down there and work and hopefully bring paychecks back.”
She also noted that both regional and national data indicate that the jobs that boost an economy the most are industrial.
“Conservatively, for every dollar an industry pays an employee, it turns over in your local economy 2.5 times,” she said, noting that some national analysts have said it could turn over as much as seven times. “Industry dollars turn over in your local economy more than any other dollars.”
Lightcast’s inbound and outbound migration numbers indicate that 414 Monroe County residents moved to McMinn County in 2020, while 400 local residents moved from McMinn to Bradley County.
The top five counties people moved to McMinn from are Monroe, Bradley, Meigs, Hamilton and Knox. The top five counties people from McMinn moved to are Bradley, Monroe, Meigs, Hamilton and Polk. Overall, McMinn County gained 570 new residents during this 2020 shuffling.
