A celebration of cultures will be revived this Saturday in Athens.
Celebration of the Nations is set for Market Park Pavilion on Saturday, Sept. 17.
This will be the event’s 3rd year and is set to start at 10 a.m. Saturday and continue until 4 p.m.
“Celebration of the Nations is a multi-cultural festival that really focuses on unity in the community and breaking down walls that are generally between people,” said Event Coordinator Acacia Stillwell. “It will be a day of learning about other cultures.”
The event will feature authentic food vendors, cultural entertainment, a children’s section “Traveling Passport” and a market place.
“We are very excited for this event,” she expressed. “This event means so much. About four years ago the Lord put the word unity onto my heart and every year seeing it come to life, seeing it grow and seeing the community enjoy it is so exciting.”
She believes the event is an impactful day for everyone in the community to allow them to experience other cultures without having to travel to them.
“The history of this event started when I moved away for college,” Stillwell said. “My roommate ended up being from Madagascar, then I traveled to Guatemala. After I moved home from college I asked the Lord what He wanted me to do and He showed me the diversity that we have here in our own community that I feel most people don’t even realize that we have here in our county.”
Stillwell noted this year’s event will be comprised of the same components of last year’s event, however it will be a larger event this time.
“We would just love for the community to come out and enjoy a special day,” Stillwell expressed. “We would love to say thank you to our vendors, sponsors, the entertainment, Richard and Elaine Newman who we couldn’t have done this without, Tanassee Photography, Willsonthropic, Inc, Hillcrest Church, and everybody involved because we couldn’t do it without everyone’s help and ultimately giving glory to God that day.”
