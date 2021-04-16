Tennessee Department of Health announced Thursday the release of the WICShopper application for smartphones.
As a part of the Women, Infants and Children (WIC) program, the new WICShopper app is another tool intended to help participants establish and re-enforce healthy eating habits.
The WICShopper app helps WIC participants identify what they can purchase with their prescribed WIC benefits. The app allows WIC participants to scan the UPC barcode of store products determining whether that product is allowable as a WIC food item and on the participants WIC benefits. There are many features, such as location of health department clinics and WIC authorized store locations, healthy recipes, cooking and shopping tips.
“The WICShopper App makes it one step easier to access healthy food and nutrition education resources available through WIC,” said Tennessee Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey, MD, MBA, FAAP. “The WICShopper App puts resources at the fingertip and is another example of how the Tennessee Department of Health is implementing innovative solutions to improve services for Tennesseans.’’
WIC participants can download the WICShopper app onto their smartphones by going to the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store and search for WICShopper. Additionally, participants can visit the Tennessee Department of Health’s website at www.tn.gov/wicshopper for instructions to download the app to their smartphone.
The WICShopper app is available to all and free to download.
