Morning Pointe Senior Living has announced the dual promotion of Rob Pollard and Abby Medley to expanded operational roles within the company.
Pollard will become senior vice president of operations, responsible for management of standard operational processes, growth and development of leadership teams, expanding cultural reach, and strategic census planning across the entire footprint of Morning Pointe Senior Living communities.
Medley will become regional vice president of operations for the Appalachian region, which includes the Tennessee Valley and East Tennessee areas. She will be responsible for overseeing the day-to-day operations management of 14 Morning Pointe communities, working closely with executive directors, Pollard, and other Morning Pointe leadership.
“During Rob’s seven years with Morning Pointe, he has proven not only his dedication to the organization, but also his commitment to Morning Pointe residents and associates within his region and beyond,” said Heather Tussing, chief operating officer of Morning Pointe Senior Living. “He has shown strength in leadership, a willingness to repeatedly go above and beyond what is expected, and a sincere desire to help others excel, learn, and grow — all while focusing on keeping the communities in his region operationally strong and thriving.”
Pollard previously served in the regional vice president of operations, Appalachian region role for Morning Pointe. He is a licensed facility administrator in Tennessee and has led several major improvement projects during his career, including a role in helping with the rebuilding and reopening of Morning Pointe of Chattanooga and The Lantern following a 2020 tornado. He began his career in senior living in 1999 as an executive director and has held various management roles in the industry ever since.
“I’m very passionate about building good teams and helping people develop into strong leaders,” said Pollard. “Giving back to our senior population — the greatest generation — is what I love most about senior living, and I want to help instill this passion in others I encounter.”
Pollard has called the Ooltewah area home now for several years. He has six children with his wife, Natalie, who is a nurse practitioner for a Chattanooga-based healthcare provider. When he isn’t working, he attends local soccer matches and other sporting events.
Medley previously served for five years as regional director of sales and marketing for Morning Pointe, having spent over a decade in various sales and operational roles within senior living — including as an executive director. She holds an MBA from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.
“My passion is helping people, which is exactly what I get to do in this role,” said Medley. “I love being a support to residents and families as they transition to this next phase in their lives, as well as to our many associates that are part of the Morning Pointe team.”
“Abby’s multi-faceted experience in sales and operations has prepared her very well for the role of regional vice president of operations,” said Tussing. “She has consistently raised the bar for her communities in the areas of census growth, business development, and associate management while adding new communities into the fold.”
Medley resides in the Apison area with her husband, Seth, and two daughters. In her spare time, she enjoys traveling and spending time with her family.
“Rob and Abby both have a capacity for leadership and compassion for seniors that are unparalleled,” said Greg A. Vital, president of Morning Pointe Senior Living. “We are grateful for the dedication that both of these associates have to Morning Pointe, and their strong leadership for our campuses will only continue to propel us forward in many areas as we celebrate 25 years of serving seniors across the Southeast.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.