The City of Athens Police Department has announced the recovery of a large amount of fentanyl pills during a recent drug bust.
APD Corporal Josh Parson responded to the Days Inn hotel in Athens earlier this week in reference to a breach of trust incident. Upon arrival, Parson allegedly made contact with a woman who was in possession of a suspicious vehicle.
While speaking with her in front of the hotel room door, Parson reportedly detected the odor of marijuana coming from the room. As a result, the woman allegedly admitted that a small amount of marijuana was inside the room.
Parson and APD Det. Jason Roberts then secured a search warrant for the hotel room and reportedly recovered “well over 1,000 fentanyl pills (M Box 30s), 64 grams of methamphetamine, various drug paraphernalia and suspected marijuana,” according to a news release from the APD.
“Since January 2023, officers with the Athens Police Department have seized over $20,000 (street value) worth of fentanyl pills. Fentanyl is a man-made opioid that is 50-100 times stronger than heroin and morphine, because it is so strong and so addictive,” the release continued. “It’s being added to heroin, fake prescription pills, even stimulants like cocaine and methamphetamine. The result is huge increases in overdoses and, sadly, more Tennesseans than ever are dying. These deaths are preventable with knowledge and tools.”
APD Lt. Blake Witt commended the officers on their work in the case.
“I am proud of Corporal Parson and Det. Roberts for being vigilant and combating this dangerous drug epidemic the United States and City of Athens are currently facing,” he said. “The streets of Athens are a little safer now with this large number of dangerous narcotics taken off the streets, and a dealer behind bars.”
The investigation is reportedly ongoing into the incident.
For more information, contact Chief Fred Schultz of the Athens Police Department at 423-744-2730.
