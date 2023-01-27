Even as the holiday season has come to a close, more donations continue to come in to help support the work of the Friendly Fellow Club.
The Friendly Fellow Club is a 501(c)(3) organization that, for more than 80 years, has provided food baskets to local families to get them through winter. Not only are the donations tax-deductible, but because the Friendly Fellow Club operates under an all-volunteer board, 100% of all donations goes to help families in Athens and McMinn County.
Online donations via credit/debit card or PayPal can be made online at friendlyfellows.org by clicking the donate button. Donations can also be mailed to P.O. Box 325, Athens, TN 37371-0325.
Make checks payable to Friendly Fellow Club. Notes can be left in the online giving portal or with your check for honorariums or memorials.
The following are the most recent donations to the Friendly Fellow Club:
• In memory of Ric Chester by Pat, John and Alice Ann: $100.
• In loving memory of Tom, Marie and Mike Grayson by Pat Grayson: $100
• In memory of Kathy Rhodes from Garden Beautiful Garden Club: $71.35
• In memory of Lyn Mackersie by John Mackersie: $100
• In honor of Johna Penney from Paul and Sara Kessler: $100
• In memory of Dr. Alan I. Jacobson: $40
• From Keith Memorial United Methodist Church: $300
• In memory of J.B. Kyker and Howard Sliger from Nellie: $50
• In honor of Scottie and Lisa Mayfield from KMV Horizons Sunday School class: $250
• From Allen Memorial United Methodist Church United Methodist Women: $200
