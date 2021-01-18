State Sen. Mike Bell (R-Riceville) has been reappointed as the head of the judiciary committee for this year.
Bell is also a part of the education committee and said he believes education will be at the “forefront” this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We will be having a special session (this week) on education issues alone and the governor’s legislative package, which will include a couple of criminal justice reform bills,” Bell noted. “It will include his constitutional handgun carry bill as well, which is the same one I carried on behalf of the governor last year which was set aside due to the pandemic.”
According to Bell, the deadline for the bills the committee will be looking at this year is Feb. 11.
“I know that any gun bills will go through the committee, any bills that would legalize marijuana in any form — such as medical marijuana or recreational marijuana — along with any criminal justice reform bills will also come through the committee,” Bell said. “Any and all of those are possible, but we will have to see what all gets filed.”
Bell stated there were several bills that he expects to see come before the committee this year, with one particular bill deriving from a constituent in McMinn County.
“State Rep. Mark Cochran (R-Englewood) and I carried a bill last year and we are filing it again this year, which came from a constituent of McMinn County, that is a bill that came from a mother of a child with Down Syndrome,” Bell stated. “I am a grandparent of a child with Down Syndrome and this bill expressly prohibits an organ donor service agency from discriminating against a person with developmental disabilities when it comes to receiving an organ donation.”
Bell noted that he doesn’t have a record of any organ donor agency discriminating against people with developmental disabilities in Tennessee, but has seen it happen in other states and would like to prevent that from happening in this state.
“The people who have developmental disabilities are as valuable and as precious as any other life and should be treated equally when it comes to receiving organ donations,” Bell expressed.
Another bill that he expects to see is one that originated from an incident in Nashville.
“I have another bill that I am filing with a member from West Tennessee and it is directed at juvenile facilities and a specific instance that happened two years ago where some violent juvenile offenders broke out of a juvenile holding facility in the Nashville area and local law enforcement was not notified,” he said. “One of them that broke out murdered somebody else while they were out ... so we have a bill that says if a violent juvenile offender breaks free from a holding or prison facility for juveniles local law enforcement should be immediately notified just like you would with a dangerous adult.”
Another bill that Bell would like to work on consists of both federal and constitutional issues involving law enforcement.
“The bill will prohibit law enforcement from putting surveillance cameras on your property without a search warrant,” Bell stated. “The reason we are doing this is because in west Tennessee, wildlife officers put cameras on a property trying to catch illegal hunters and they did so without a warrant. They also placed one on a man’s property who has never committed a crime and has never been accused of a crime, yet they still placed cameras there and captured 1,000 images of the man and his son gardening along with other normal functions and I don’t want the government to have that much freedom to surveil us without a reason.”
This week the focus for the committee will focus on education, with topics containing teacher raises, a summer school program — which will be optional for the school districts — and other bills that will be focused on education.
“One bill will be not to hold educators responsible for the testing that will be done at the end of the year,” Bell said. “We would still like to do testing to see where our youth is at, especially due to the pandemic, but the bill will protect educators from being held accountable because of all of the interruptions the pandemic has caused.”
Though the education package will distribute money, Bell noted most of the money will be coming from the Federal CARES Act.
“Part of it will be allocated to the literacy bill to help bring the reading levels of our students up, especially our third graders,” Bell said. “There is a benchmark that has shown that if students aren’t reading at grade level by third grade they fall progressively behind, so we are going to spend some extra money on that and try to get those children reading on grade level.”
