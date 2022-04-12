Jared Lynn is seeking office as a McMinn County Commissioner for District 2.
Lynn is a lifelong resident of McMinn County who resides in Niota with his wife, Kelly, and two daughters, Madlin and Chessa. Lynn stated in a news release, “With high inflation facing the country at this time, I feel like we must have commissioners who will work diligently to control the costs of local government expenses. McMinn County has managed the finances very well in the past. Now we are in a position where we must manage our finances even more carefully or the county will face tax increases.
“If elected, I pledge to do everything in my power to promote good schools and recreational opportunities and provide an excellent place to live, work, and raise a family,” Lynn continued. Lynn is a 2000 graduate of McMinn County High School and has been employed at Denso for the last 20 years. He has worked in McMinn County government with the Sheriff’s Department and Etowah Police Department and has served as 2nd District Constable for the past eight years.
“I feel like McMinn County is a great place to live and raise a family and I would truly appreciate your vote in the upcoming May 3 election,” Lynn stated.
