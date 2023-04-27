Starr Regional Medical Center recently hosted its annual service awards banquet to honor employees who achieved five years or more of service (in five-year increments) between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2022, as well as employees who received recognition throughout the year as winners of the 2022 Mercy Award, the DAISY Award and the Shining Starr Award.
“It is an honor to recognize and celebrate our employees for their commitment to serving others through a career in healthcare. From clinical to administrative staff, each employee plays an important role in enhancing our mission of making communities healthier,” said Starr Regional Medical Center Chief Executive Officer John McLain. “Our vision is to create places where people choose to come for healthcare, physicians and providers want to practice, and employees want to work. Our mission and vision strengthen our facilities’ culture, which I believe is the reason we have the opportunity to celebrate such a large number of dedicated employees for service ranging from five to 45 years every year.”
Employees honored for their years of service at this year’s event and their respective departments include:
45 Years
• Teddie Hambaugh, Emergency Room
35 Years
• Susan Hicks, IT&S
• Susie Knox, Medical & Surgical Unit
• Kathy Waller, Laboratory
30 Years
• Wendi Peels, Business Office
• Frances Plumley, Intensive Care Unit
25 Years
• Teresa Cain, Cardiopulmonary Unit
• Patti Horne, Risk Management
• Jessica McCarter, Nursery Unit
• Kimberly Powers, Emergency Room
20 Years
• Tammy Averett, Health Information Management
• Rose Blevins, Pharmacy
• Ann Hacker, Accounting
• Trina Ingram, Senior Care
• Cynthia King, Athens Surgery Center
• Michael Mullinax, Outpatient Surgery
• Debbie Valadez, Starr Regional Family Practice
15 Years
• Cayci Breeden, Intensive Care Unit
• Chris Cooper, Security
• Joyce Daniels, Patient Education & Outreach
• Gina Davis, Central Sterile Processing
• Robin Duckett, Athens Surgery Center
• Carrie Hensley, Breast Center
• Leslie Sharp, Medical & Surgical Unit
• Ruth Timm, Materials Management
10 Years
• Jodie Harrill, Patient Billing
• Rebecca Mahery, IT&S
• Leslie Mitchum, Athens Surgery Center
• Jennifer Moses, Human Resources
• Terrie Ruff, Senior Care
• Whitney Saffles, Outpatient Rehabilitation
• Mitchell Stinnett, Medical & Surgical Unit
5 Years
• Wendy Jo Allmon, Athens Family Practice
• Shane Bailey, Plant Operations
• Patricia Bare, Starr Regional Health & Rehabilitation
• Carrie Byrum, Starr Regional Health & Rehabilitation
• Timothy Collins, MD, Starr Regional Family Practice
• Amanda Croft, Athens Family Practice
• April Elkins, Labor & Delivery
• Dorothy Frost, Medical Associates of Athens
Special recognition was also given for recipients of the following awards: 2022 Mercy Award winner Hollie Baker, Case Management; 2022 DAISY Award recipient Abigail Newberry, RN, nursing supervisor; and 2022 Shining Starr winners Hollie Baker, Case Management; Tonya Debuty, Wound Care Center; Lorinda Madden, Environmental Services; and Megan Webster, Starr Regional Health & Rehabilitation.
