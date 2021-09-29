Bowater Credit Union Member Stephanie McGreevy has won a $1,000 Pay It Forward prize for her favorite non-profit operating in the local area, Women At The Well (WATW).
Bowater Credit Union has asked its members to nominate their favorite non-profit helping people in the counties eligible for credit union membership: Bradley, McMinn, Meigs, Monroe, and Polk. Up to five $1,000 prizes are awarded each year and McMinn County-based Women At The Well is the second winner of 2021.
“Women at the Well is a 12- to 15-month program for women with life-controlling issues (primarily drugs and alcohol),” wrote McGreevy. “WATW offers them the opportunity to heal, gain a different perspective and a new purpose for their lives.”
To learn more about WATW and to make a donation, visit https://www.thewomenatthewell.com/
The Pay It Forward program will continue in 2021 and that means any member of Bowater Credit Union can nominate their favorite non-profit for a $1,000 Pay It Forward prize. Up to five prizes will be given out in 2021 and the deadline to be considered for the next prize is Nov. 30.
