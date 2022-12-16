The future of the union between the City of Athens and Retail Strategies is in doubt as a vote is expected soon.
During Monday night’s monthly study session, the Athens City Council discussed whether or not they preferred to renew the agreement the city has in place with Retail Strategies, a retail and commercial development consulting firm.
The firm provides a variety of services to market the city and assist in its recruitment of major retailers. Among those services are demographic research and analysis, market and location viability studies, and networking with its contacts in the retail domain.
The contract with Retail Strategies is a three year deal that comes up for renewal each year. This would be the third year of the current agreement of $35,000 per year. Retail Strategies has partnered with Athens for four years total.
Vice Mayor Larry Eaton said even though he sees value in this type of agreement, he’s skeptical that now is the right time to have this in place.
“We have an infrastructure problem at this point in time,” he said. “We have got to take care of this infrastructure problem, which is employees and their pay.”
He said the annual fee paid to Retail Strategies would cover the cost for a new employee and that he’s not sure if Retail Strategies provides enough value.
“These businesses coming in have already done their strategies,” he said. “They know how many cans of corn you buy, how many loaves of bread. I’m not saying this is a waste of money, but it’s funds we need to reallocate or allocate to our employees instead of spending like this.”
Council Member Jordan Curtis stressed the financial upside of partnering with Retail Strategies.
“It’s important we differentiate between spending and investing,” he said. “There’s a difference between spending and investing to grow revenues.”
A recent significant opening in Athens is an example of the value provided by Retail Strategies, Curtis argued.
“There are several different projects you can point to, but I’ll point just to the Aldi project,” he noted. “Retail Strategies worked with Aldi to bring them here.”
Curtis added that there are both tangible and intangible benefits to the agreement with Retail Strategies when it hits on a new business.
“There’s the tangible benefit of the sales tax revenue of Aldi being in our market,” he said. “The intangible benefit is we had a retailer that left the market — a dinosaur, Staples, a big box office supply store, it’s going away — and Plaza Electronics, a local company, went into that vacant Staples spot, a much larger facility for them, Aldi goes into Plaza’s spot and the entire shopping center is remade. It looks a lot better. That’s just one project.”
As for the $35,000 per year cost, Curtis said it can be made up quickly when Retail Strategies hits on a business.
“I would be willing to bet a dozen donuts the revenue from Aldi this year will probably pay for our contract with Retail Strategies since we’ve had it,” he said. “Given some of the things Retail Strategies is working on and has in the pipeline currently, I think it’d be a grave mistake to end that relationship. I could see looking at another alternative for retail recruitment long term if we want to do that.”
Eaton, however, expressed concern over the time frame to bring in new businesses through Retail Strategies.
“It was a three to four year project, it wasn’t overnight,” he said of Aldi. “We have got to start bringing in businesses right now. We can’t wait three or four years with the continuous debt we have — we can’t keep accumulating. At this point in time we don’t have the funds.”
He said his preference is to find ways to increase pay for employees before looking at this type of agreement again.
“We’ve got to get priorities straight before we can move on and spend money on other things like this,” he said.
Curtis, however, responded that Retail Strategies’ true cost is much lower than what is paid to them because of the revenue stream new businesses bring in.
“If you net out the cost of the contract against the organic sales tax growth, it’s a positive return on investment,” he said. “We have costs going up every day, which means we need more revenue.”
Both Council Member Dick Pelley and Mayor Steve Sherlin noted that they plan to oppose renewing the contract with Retail Strategies.
Council Member Frances Witt McMahan asked what plan is in place to bring in new businesses if this contract isn’t renewed. Options thrown out included the new city manager, the communications coordinator and the mayor pitching in efforts to recruit businesses.
Sherlin noted that former City Manager C. Seth Sumner was heavily responsible for bringing in the Athens Marketplace retail center.
“I think (it would help) if we can get the right city manager in place,” Sherlin said. “He’s the one who got this shopping center by Walmart.”
“I spoke to the former city manager about this very thing before they did a presentation ... he didn’t say one way or the other, but he did leave it open that he didn’t think we would lose one way or the other,” Witt McMahan said.
The vote on renewal of the contract may come this Tuesday at 6 p.m. during the council’s monthly meeting.
