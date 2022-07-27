While hoping a tragic event doesn’t happen, local first responders prepared for it just in case on Monday.
Englewood Elementary School was the site of an active shooter training that encompassed several agencies — the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department, Englewood Police Department, McMinn County Schools, Englewood Fire Department, American Medical Response (AMR) and the Polk County Sheriff’s Department — and pulled from the facts of some recent mass shootings.
There were several different scenarios that played out over the course of the day and McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy noted that some of the scenarios were based on what happened during recent mass shootings across the country. In each scenario, officers responded to the school from two different staging areas on Highway 411 and sought a person acting as the active shooter, while also dealing with local residents and school officials acting as victims.
“This type of training is very real, to the point of being described by some of the officers as ‘overwhelming,’” Guy said. “When it comes to responding to a critical incident at a place like a school, it’s easier said than done.”
Throughout the training, emphasis was placed on creating difficulties and distractions for the responding officers to make it feel more real.
“This type of response is extremely challenging,” he noted. “Officers are faced with going into a building full of people that they may not work around every day. They are faced with panicked people who have experienced something traumatic and are facing what amounts to be a mass murderer somewhere in that building. So the officers have to maintain their focus and composure, rely on their training and attempt to locate the threat and stop it as quickly as possible. To make matters worse, sometimes it is a single officer who is responding with backup several minutes away.”
At the beginning of the training, Guy spoke with those involved about what is expected of them in a situation like this.
He noted that officers need to “get here safely, listen to what people are telling you, listen to clues to where (the shooter) might be, use good judgement and your primary responsibility is to neutralize the threat.”
Then, in between each scenario, he held a review that went over both positive and negative aspects of the run-through.
“We’ve done this training at several of our county schools over the years and we’ve expanded it to include our fire departments and ambulance service,” Guy said. “Once the shooter was taken out, we practiced getting our medical and rescue personnel into the building to provide treatment to the victims and evacuate them.”
Several school officials and some local citizens played the roles of the victims — acting as if they were injured, dead or sometimes a hostage.
“We appreciate the cooperation of the staff at Englewood School in volunteering to play the roles of staff members and victims,” Guy said. “Some even allowed their own kids to pretend to be victims.”
During the training, officers used airsoft guns — both handguns and rifles — and included a ballistic shield as well. There was also a scenario where they acted out an armed parent showing up trying to help so that officers could simulate how they would react to that.
“Everyone seemed to benefit from the scenarios and it will improve our overall response and how we all work together,” Guy said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.