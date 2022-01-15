On Wednesday, the Tennessee Department of Education released an initial draft overview of a potential student-based funding formula.
The formula, according to state officials, has been informed by input of thousands of Tennesseans — parents, educators, superintendents, elected officials, business and community leaders and citizens from across the state — and officials are opening things up for Tennesseans to send feedback on this draft framework by an extended deadline of Tuesday, Jan. 18, at 1 p.m. Eastern.
Comments should be sent to tnedu.funding@tn.gov
“I want to personally thank the Tennessee parents, teachers, students and citizens who have engaged in this important discussion about our state’s education funding and to encourage all Tennesseans who want to get involved to send their public comments on this latest draft,” said Gov. Bill Lee.
“As we plan for the future of Tennessee, this process will continue to ensure we’re listening to the people of the state and improving how we invest resources to set our students up for success.”
As part of a public review and engagement process, Tennesseans from around the state have submitted public comment that is being shared with 18 subcommittees to help inform potential recommendations for a new funding formula. Any proposed new funding formula would prioritize strategic investments in students, transparent reporting and accountability, and student-centered decisions.
“People know what they want for public school funding and we are thrilled so many Tennesseans have participated in this process and see what this will mean for students,” said Commissioner Penny Schwinn.
“We know this cannot just be about a funding formula in isolation, but about what funding can do to accelerate achievement for our students, ensure they have access to a high-quality education and set them up for success after high school.”
The draft framework for a new student-based funding formula would include funding for all services and supports for K-12 public schools that are currently funded in the existing formula. The draft framework is available at https://www.tn.gov/content/dam/tn/education/2021- funding-engagement/Draft%20For mula%20Overview%20-%20Jan%2011%202021.pdf for public review and comment.
Tennesseans are encouraged to submit public comment on the components of this draft by the deadline for public comment, which is Tuesday, Jan. 18, at 1 p.m. Eastern.
In late December, Schwinn gave an update to Lee on the public school funding engagement process and discussed next steps moving forward.
All subcommittee meeting recordings are available online at https://www.tn.gov/education/tnedufund ing
Subcommittees will finalize formula recommendations in the coming weeks, which will be provided to Lee for consideration.
