The Celebration of the Nations festival will be held at Market Park Pavilion in Athens this Saturday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.
According to Event Coordinator Acacia Stillwell, the event is a multicultural festival that is focused on unity.
“This event started after I had left for college,” Stillwell, a McMinn County native, recalled. “I had a roommate who was from Madagascar and I was introduced to several different cultures. I traveled to Guatemala and ended up coming back home to McMinn County and the Lord showed me that we have so much diversity in our own area. So, about three years ago, God spoke the word unity to me and that is where the whole idea came from.”
The inaugural festival was held in 2019 and this will be the second event due to organizers not being able to host the event last year during the COVID-19 shutdowns.
“In all capacities we’ve really doubled in size for this event,” Stillwell expressed. “The kids’ section will have a traveling passport so students will receive a passport as they come in and they will get to travel to different countries, there will be places where they can take pictures, there will be great entertainment lined up, and there will also be a marketplace which is kind of the idea of when you travel to other places there is an open market.”
There will also be food vendors, cultural entertainment, a mariachi band, Jamaican music, Calypso, Thai dancing, Scottish bagpipes and more.
“What makes this unique is different stories all coming together to celebrate that we are all human but we all have similarities and to learn from each other is a really unique experience,” she noted. “Here we don’t just see people from different backgrounds, stories and places, but also come from different generations.”
She believes one of the benefits to the event is to learn about other cultures.
“You also get to know more people in the community,” she expressed. “Oftentimes we may have walls or boundaries up between other people groups and this is a day that those walls come down and you can learn from one another.”
Stillwell is organizing this event along with her board members: Elaine Newman, Ethel Ding, Kyla Martin and Dr. Augustin Bocco.
“The whole reason this happened is because of God and I have to give glory to Him for that, but it is really cool to see Him put together this event and I’m real thankful for my board that comes together and the community that comes out to support it,” she said.
