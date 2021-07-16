The second Fifth Friday event is planned to be held at the end of this month.
The event is currently scheduled to take place on July 30, starting at 5 p.m. and the event is scheduled to go until 9 p.m. in the Downtown Athens area.
The theme is set to be “Back to School” with the focus being on the youth of the community.
Several downtown shops are expected to remain open until 8 p.m. that day and shoppers will have the opportunity to sign up for the “Your Downtown Shop Giveaway.”
Jackson Street and Washington Avenue will be closed for the festivities.
The current schedule for the event is: live music by the Hardaway Sisters on Jackson Street Stage from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.; from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Shakespeare in a Pinch will present “Half As You Like It” at the Pocket Park Pergola; 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. will be live music by the Hardaway Sisters on Jackson Street Stage; and 8 p.m. 9 p.m. Shakespeare in a Pinch will again present “Half As You Like It” at the Pocket Park Pergola.
Mayfield Dairy will offer milk chug and ice cream eating contests at the Jackson Street Stage in between the musical performances.
Activities that will be featured during the event include: mini Olympian for children ages 3-5 at Washington Avenue, hosted by City of Athens Parks & Recreation Department; various youth activities for varying ages hosted by First Baptist Church on Washington Avenue; Spark Up Youth Entrepreneur Pop-up Shop for ages 8-18, presented by The LITE House and Main Street Athens; Let’s Read 20 Bus; Head Start signup; and Isaiah 117 House Lemonade Stand.
Other amenities include food truck alley on Washington Avenue in front of Sliger’s Jewelry and an outdoor dining area featuring tables and chairs that will be available in the green space at the corner of Washington Avenue and Jackson Street.
According to Athens Main Street Director Lisa Dotson, the location and theme of each Fifth Friday will change.
“I hope this event will be larger than the previous,” Dotson said. “I feel like last time we had maybe 800 to 1,000 people, so if we can double that it would be good.”
The theme was decided due to the start of the next school year being around the corner.
“We thought this might be a really good way to really encourage our kids,” she stated. “It has been a really hard year for everybody, especially our kids, because they weren’t really able to get out and do things they normally would do so we thought it might be a good way to let them get out and have some fun.”
One of the features Dotson is excited for during this theme is the Spark Up sponsoring market for the children.
“Kids that have a business idea can come and set up a booth like a vendor and showcase their product and actually sell it,” Dotson expressed. “We have already had five children sign up.”
Those who are interested in taking part in Spark Up can do so by calling 423-333-0329 or email athensmainstreet@gmail.com
The deadline for the Spark Up portion of the event will be July 28.
Main Street Athens plans to pursue different themes for the event to help promote the different businesses of the block that will host the event.
“That is kind of our goal in this,” she explained. “This time we will be celebrating ice cream month and Mayfield will be giving away ice cream.”
She believes a lot of people enjoyed the last event and hopes they will look forward to the upcoming Fifth Friday event.
“When we did it in April, people were just starting to get out and I think with it being in July people are feeling a bit freer,” she noted. “So we hope we will have more people come to the event. I want to encourage people to come out and enjoy our beautiful downtown and we hope to bring more awareness to our businesses and our development of Pocket Park will be displayed and it will be used for what we wanted it to be used for which is outdoor entertainment and gathering, so everyone come out and have a good time.”
