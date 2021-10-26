Tara Comerford from Westside Elementary School has been named to the Governor’s Early Literacy Foundation (GELF) inaugural Educator Advisory Council, which will serve as a consulting body to help determine the best resources to best meet the needs of students across Tennessee.
Twenty-one Tennessee educators were selected from 115 applicants to serve on the council, representing 20 school districts in all three regions of the state. With less than one third of Tennessee third graders able to read proficiently, GELF aims to utilize the council’s combined 290 years of experience to meet students and families where they are with the tools they need to strengthen early literacy and combat learning loss.
“Educators play the biggest part of our future generation’s story,” said James Pond, president of GELF. “Governor’s Early Literacy Foundation is honored to recognize their role, learn from their experience and hear from their perspective to gain a better understanding of what our students need to become successful readers and future leaders. Together, we will work together to combat learning loss and strengthen early literacy.”
Comerford said she believes she is filling a need by joining the council.
“I am joining the Educator Advisory Council because I see the learning loss this program is combating firsthand and want to share my deep love of reading, not only in my classroom, but with all students across Tennessee,” said Tara Comerford.
“Athens City Schools celebrate Tara serving on the council as she recognizes the importance of childhood literacy and is always willing to share her expertise,” said Melody Armstrong, supervisor of Curriculum and Instruction.
The primary responsibility of the Educator Advisory Council will be to select the books that students and teachers from across the state will be mailed through GELF’s K-3 Book Delivery program in Summer 2022. Through its K-3 Book Delivery program, GELF collaborates with Scholastic to mail high-quality, age-appropriate books to kindergarten through third grade students and teachers over the summer to combat learning loss and support learning in the home.
In Summer 2021, GELF mailed books to 90,000 students and teachers across Tennessee, at no cost to families or school districts.
Less than one third of Tennessee third graders read proficiently. According to state officials, research shows that two to three months of reading proficiency is lost for students who do not read over the summer and Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program (TCAP) 2021 scores show that disruptions to education during the COVID-19 pandemic led to a five-percentage point decline in third grade reading proficiency.
Research shows that placing books and resources directly into the homes of families helps combat learning loss.
Comerford has been teaching for 12 years. She has experience as a Title 1 teacher, reading interventionist, and 3rd grade Reading Language Arts teacher. She was a TAP mentor teacher for five years.
She is currently serving her school as the 3rd grade lead teacher, member of Westside’s Leadership team and a member of Westside’s RTI2B team.
She is a two-time Teacher of the Year winner for her school. Comerford is a member of Keith United Methodist Church and she is supported by her husband, Brett, her daughter, Kate, and pup Annie.
The 2021-2022 Educator Advisory Council represents 15 K-3 teachers, one library media specialist and five school district leaders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.