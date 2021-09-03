Athens’ chief administrator believes the city is prepared for continued growth.
During an interview with The Daily Post-Athenian, Athens City Manager C. Seth Sumner discussed the results of the 2020 Census and what can be done to continue the upward trend in the city’s population.
The census revealed that Athens had grown by 4.65% over the last 10 years to a total population of 14,084. This growth surpassed the growth of McMinn County as a whole at just under 2% over the same 10-year period.
Sumner said there is not a single “silver bullet” explanation for the city’s growth versus the county, but that there may be several contributing factors.
“One (factor) is being able to position ourselves for growth,” he said. “Our work through the planning commission and through community development; some of the changes that we’ve made over the last few years and the emphasis that we’ve put on rehabilitation, especially of our dilapidated properties of property owners that may not even live in our community and so they might not see or care for their property the way that neighbors would typically handle it. Putting an emphasis on that when I started four-and-a-half years ago I think has led to good redevelopment and rehabilitation of existing properties, and has led to changes. We’ve seen some of these changes in our neighborhoods.”
Sumner said the development of lifestyle amenities has also been a focus.
“They’ve done a tremendous job for a long time at taking care of our parks and recreation, but even adding to some of those amenities has been helpful to attract folks to our community,” he said.
He also pointed to the consolidation of the city’s four elementary schools onto a single campus as a possible contributing factor in the city’s growth.
“Focusing and investing in ourselves and in education leads people to want to bring their young families back into our community or to our community for the first time,” said Sumner.
He also noted the city’s efforts in retail recruitment and development.
“Focusing on helping our small businesses succeed and helping to recruit businesses to our market that don’t currently exist; we’ve seen several new restaurants and I know people always want more and more. They’re coming. We’re going to get those,” said Sumner. “Adding to that lifestyle is new shopping and dining options and the growth of downtown.”
He noted Main Street Athens and its efforts to revitalize Downtown Athens.
“We have a lot of good plans in the works there and I think that’s exciting to people,” said Sumner.
Sumner added that the growth of Athens’ metro neighbors to the north and south may also result in local growth.
“Knoxville and Chattanooga are pushing up and down, putting pressure on us and driving people in our direction,” he said. “I’m not speaking of that as positive or negative. That is and will continue to happen to us. Through policy and deliberate processes, we are out in front of that growth and we can control and manage it knowing that it’s coming instead of it just happening to us overnight. … We want to responsibly build out the infrastructure and plan for the long-term growth of our community. And we’re in an ideal situation; it’s already happening.”
Athens’ growth of just under 5% in 10 years is a positive trend, according to Sumner.
“We’re really happy to see that the growth is not 20%, but is a manageable 5% and that we already have the plans and the funding mechanisms in place to already provide enhanced services to our citizens and to new people who are going to be moving into our community,” he said.
