Niota Mayor Lois Preece believes the city was able to complete everything officials wanted to this year, with the exception of one event.
The event that the city was unable to host this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, was their Roaring ’20s dance.
“We were able to do our Easter egg hunt, car show, train show, Fried Green Tomato Festival and we will have the Christmas Parade and Boutique this coming Saturday,” Preece said. “The dance is the only thing that we could not get in because of COVID.”
She believes people were eager to participate in the town’s events this year.
“It gave people some place to go and they took advantage of the opportunity,” she expressed. “People came to our events as a destination.”
One of the goals the town had this year was to collect money to fund an outdoor stage for the community.
“We were working on our stage but with inflation we are going to have to put it off a little bit longer,” she stated. “We will definitely have it by our next Fried Green Tomato Festival because we want to use it as a platform for our music and also as a part of our wedding venue.”
One of the things Preece would like to do for the City of Niota in the new year is gather some volunteer workers to help support the town projects.
“We don’t have a lot of staff,” Preece noted. “We have the bare essentials to get things done, so getting extra things in is kind of difficult to get completed.”
Anyone interested in volunteering to help can call the depot at 568-2584.
“There is no limit to the amount of volunteers that we would like to receive because when we do our festivals we need volunteers,” she expressed. “Our staff is extremely busy and some of us are getting up there in age.”
Looking ahead to next year, Preece stated that she feels positive in the direction the town is heading.
“We have a new person who is filling in, volunteering to do things, and has great ideas,” she said. “This person wants to do a blowout Christmas next year, like a couple day program, a tree lighting, parade and different events and that is just what one more set of hands can help with.”
Continuing the topic of events, town officials hope to be able to host their Roaring ’20s dance in the spring.
“It will be complete with dance lessons and it will give people a place to go, but who knows what will happen due to the new variant of the virus,” Preece noted.
Reflecting on other accomplishments the city has made this year, one topic that came to mind was the amount of roads that were paved this year.
“That has been the biggest thing this year is paving,” she said. “A lot of people have been needing this for years so we saved up our money and went for it. We also have a housing development coming in on (Highway) 309 which will generate probably around 150 houses when they are finished, which will be done in stages.”
She noted the first stage is expected to be completed by May, however that estimate is only an estimate as the project has not broken ground yet.
“We are going to be doing some waterline extensions and doing some major work at the sewer plant which will allow us to take on any new development that comes,” she expressed. “Our sewer was built for all of our industry that was built 50 years ago and that industry is now gone. We are only using half of our sewer plant, but the state is requiring us to get it into full compliance where both halves work and that will allow us to take in a whole lot more people.”
Preece expects to see a lot of growth due to more industry coming into neighboring towns, such as Sweetwater.
“Niota will grow and according to the county commission we are currently the fastest part of the McMinn County,” Preece said. “I just hope that we have a very successful year, next year, with lots of events for our citizens.”
Preece noted that the city is also planning to do a house decoration contest again this Christmastime.
She noted that it will be a drawing format and anyone who wants to participate should go to the Niota Depot and give their name and address.
The drawing will be held in January.
“This is to make people take pride in their home,” Preece said. “It is a community event that will let people show they take pride in their town.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.