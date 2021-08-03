A 15-year-old male was transported and declared deceased at Starr Regional Medical Center’s Etowah campus after an incident on the Hiwassee River over the weekend.
Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) officers – along with Polk County EMS, Tennessee State Parks officials and the Polk County Sheriff’s Office – responded to a call just before 4:45 p.m. Saturday regarding an overturned kayak on the Hiwassee River in the Quinn Springs area.
According to TWRA, a group of nine adults and 11 juveniles left in kayaks and tubes on a point-to-point trip along the Hiwassee River. The 15-year-old was last seen, according to officials, behind the group on a sit-on-top kayak. Members of the party then discovered the boy, officials noted, down river, unresponsive and away from his kayak and called for assistance.
The kayak was later found against a large, downed tree. The deceased was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for autopsy.
The incident remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.