The Athens Police Department is currently working on a series of educational booklets that cover a variety of topics in partnership with the Community Partners Group.
According to Athens Police Chief Freddy Shultz, the booklet series is a project that has seen success in other departments.
“Our target is for our youth and elderly,” Shultz noted. “They range from topics such as bullying as a kid to scams.”
Shultz stated the Community Partners Group approached his department with the idea of the booklets.
“After seeing the success they had we wanted to attempt it ourselves,” he noted. “There are several different booklets they have that range from bullying, car safety, making good choices, safety tips for Halloween, text safety and more and those are just for the kids. For older kids/teens they have booklets on drug safety, suicide, human trafficking and a lot more.”
Shultz stated they are working on getting this project “off the ground” and currently the department is reviewing the different materials being supplied.
“One that we know we will be hitting hard will be the scam booklet because we have had a lot of people try to take advantage of our elderly population,” he stated. “Each booklet will also come with a letter from the chief of police that will explain about the booklet, why we are doing it and more.”
The booklets themselves are “ad driven” as well which allows the community to help support the spread of information.
“We are hoping to get the word out on this project,” he said. “Once we have the booklets we can present them to businesses around town, to the schools or even booths during events to help spread awareness of the topics covered in these booklets.”
The future of the booklets is currently unknown as the department would like to see how much community interest the first wave of booklets have.
“Our hope is to educate our children and our community in general on whatever issues may come up,” Shultz expressed. “This is part of a continuing effort to help keep the public educated and aware of the variety of events and circumstances these booklets cover. It seems that just about every day there is a new scam or new thing, so we try to stay on top of the trends to keep people from being vulnerable and should anything happen this information will give you an outlet to report it and know what to do.”
