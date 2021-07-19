The City of Athens is preparing for any potential payout resulting from the bankruptcy of opioid manufacturer Purdue Pharma.
The company, which makes the drug OxyContin, appears to be headed towards a settlement in its bankruptcy case.
According to reporting from the Associated Press, Purdue sought bankruptcy protection in 2019 as a way to settle about 3,000 lawsuits it faced from state and local governments and other entities. They claimed the company’s continued marketing of the prescription painkiller contributed to a crisis that has been linked to nearly 500,000 deaths in the U.S. over the last two decades.
A court filing came earlier this month from a mediator appointed by the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in White Plains, N.Y. and shows that members of the Sackler family — owners of the company — agreed to increase their cash contribution to the settlement by $50 million. They also will allow $175 million held in Sackler family charities to go toward abating the crisis. In all, Sackler family members are contributing $4.5 billion in cash and assets in the charitable funds toward the settlement.
Shrinking opposition to the bankruptcy plan among state attorneys general makes it more likely the federal bankruptcy judge will confirm the deal next month.
The Athens City Council was updated on this case at last Monday’s study session.
“We’re not sure of whether it will have an impact on us or not,” said Athens City Manager C. Seth Sumner, “but what we would ask is, if the city council is willing, that we would have a simple motion to allow the district attorney to represent the City of Athens in this matter so, if there is any interaction between us and this bankruptcy, that the district attorney can do so and is authorized.”
“Those suits were initiated by state attorney general’s offices across the United States and then they feed down to the local level, so that’s why we’re suggesting to just let the D.A.’s office continue to handle this for us,” added Athens City Attorney Chris Trew.
“The representation that’s being requested is just to vote yes for the settlement,” Trew continued. “Rather than us trying to do that, let the people who have been involved do it so that maybe we’ll get some money.”
The council is expected to vote on a measure Tuesday night that would allow the district attorney’s office to advocate on Athens’ behalf.
