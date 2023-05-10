Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) representatives presented a $10,000 check to Athens CIty Middle School Monday morning as part of the School Uplift program. Shown here are ACMS students and administrators, Athens City Schools representatives, City of Athens officials and TVA representatives.
A group of Athens City Middle School students have helped earn the school a $10,000 grant from Athens Utilities Board (AUB) and Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA).
AUB announced Monday that Athens City Middle School received a $10,000 Building Energy Upgrade grant through TVA’s School Uplift Program.
According to AUB, the program’s year-long energy management training program helps the school “make smart choices that improve classroom learning while saving money through energy conservation.”
The program was developed with the state of Tennessee’s Energy Efficient Schools Initiative.
Participating schools compete to earn grants by reducing energy waste through behavioral changes and by engaging students as well as school faculty and staff.
“School Uplift is a great way for us to invest in our community and to partner with TVA on something we believe in,” said AUB’s Amy McDonald, who worked with the school on the program. “It is great to see Athens City Middle School earn a grant that will help them improve facilities, making the school more energy efficient and more comfortable for teachers and students.”
McDonald also complemented everyone at ACMS for their focus on conserving energy.
“Everyone involved at the middle school, including faculty, staff and students, are really committed to making energy efficiency a priority. Their hard work earned this grant and AUB wants to recognize this and congratulate them,” McDonald said.
Athens City Middle School is one of 118 schools that have completed School Uplift. On average, participating schools have saved nearly 10% on their annual energy bills from behavior changes alone.
A ceremony was held Monday morning during which the check was presented to the school and joining the ceremony were the students most heavily involved in the project.
“Every dollar invested in our schools helps districts allocate resources to where it matters most — educating our children,” said Monika Beckner, vice president of TVA’s Energy Services & Programs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.