State Rep. Dan Howell said while there are still concerns about the labor force, he sees a positive future for the state.
Howell stated that he has received a lot of mixed feedback from individuals involving the labor shortage.
“I was in a meeting with a businessman who operates a lot of fast food restaurants who said that his industry has been hit extremely hard and that he himself was short 400 employees and that is extremely difficult when you don’t have employees,” he said. “On the other hand, let’s take Bradley County for example, I checked today and the unemployment rate in Bradly County is 3.3%, which is way below the 5% which is considered full unemployment, so it seems to be a situation where certain industries are impacted more than others and I think that this has been exacerbated by an administration who, at the peak of the pandemic, was actually paying people to stay home.”
Howell spoke about the $800 unemployment checks people had received during the pandemic.
“When you are getting paid to stay home and you’re competing in a labor market against the employers it is difficult to get people to want to go to work,” he noted. “During the last session we ended the unemployment benefits and returned it what to what it is meant to be, a stop gap measure to get you from point A to point B, and finally that is starting to have an effect on the employment problems in Tennessee and we are starting to see more people go back to work.”
He believes there are other factors involved with the current job situation, such as an aging workforce.
“We have an aging population and an aging workforce and I have read recently that a lot of people who are at or near retiring age that are working were so fed up with all of the mandates in the workforce that they just decided to take their retirement and that has left many open slots as well,” Howell said. “I have confidence in our economic system and I think that we are slowly recovering and that Tennessee is probably in better shape than most in that regard.”
He believes that Tennessee will recover better due to the state’s economic policies.
“I think if you look at the results since we had our last session and reformed the unemployment benefits and placed it back to where it needed to be as a safety net instead of a lifestyle, we have seen Tennessee make great strides and is probably leading the nation in some aspects for growth,” he expressed. “We just had a big announcement about Ford in west Tennessee, an announcement about Remington in East Tennessee, in my district we have a major announcement that we can’t discuss right now coming. These companies come to Tennessee for a reason and that is reflected in the fact that everybody in my district is employed. I’m just glad to represent District 22 and I will do what I can to keep people having good jobs and earning good wages to raise their family.”
