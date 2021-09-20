A McMinn County native has a new role at Cleveland State Community College (CSCC).
CSCC has introduced Heather Brown as the new director of Workforce Development.
The Workforce Development at Cleveland State offers customized training and assessments for business and industry within the college’s five county region.
Customized corporate training and the Assessment Center are offered to company leaders who wish to continually improve their operations through investing in their current employees in training and development.
“Heather Brown joined the Workforce Development team in 2018 as a project coordinator and immediately added value to the team,” stated Dr. Patricia Weaver, vice president of Workforce and Economic Development at CSCC. “As a project coordinator, she did an exceptional job seeing a project through from inception to completion. I am continually impressed with the results she produces and admire her ability to listen to our clients and deliver programs and training that meets their needs.”
The McMinn County native is a graduate of Cleveland State and Lee University.
Most of her career has been dedicated to helping her community train or join the workforce.
She has worked at CSCC as the project coordinator in the Workforce Development office for the past three years.
Prior to this, she worked at Tennessee College of Applied Technology (TCAT) Athens, holding several positions including career specialist, college access and success coordinator, industry coordinator, and career coach.
She also worked at the American Job Center and Mars Wrigley and served as the coordinator of recruitment and enrollment development at CSCC.
According to colleagues of Brown, “She is committed to improving the communities by providing quality training for businesses and industries.”
“Being promoted to this new position means I can continue to serve the educational training needs of local business and industry,” stated Brown. “These employers are important to our local communities and the employees within these businesses and industries are my neighbors. I enjoy serving the needs of CSCC’s local communities through workforce development training opportunities.”
For more information on CSCC, visit the website at clevelandstatecc.edu or email clscc_info@cleve landstatecc.edu
