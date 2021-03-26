Table Graces, a ministry of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, will host an evening food and hygiene item distribution on Monday from 6-8 p.m. on 5 South White Street in Athens (across from Maddie Mae’s).
This nighttime distribution is the non-profit’s attempt to reach out to the working community who still need assistance with feeding and providing the necessary hygiene items for their families.
Distribution will continue on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and officials ask those that typically receive at that time to not attend Monday night’s distribution.
All volunteers will be wearing protective gear. To protect the wellbeing and safety of all residents and staff, all guests must wear a mask over both the nose and mouth and remain at safe distances while receiving food.
Participants are asked to park at the gravel lot adjacent to Table Graces or across the street and walk to the front of the building to sign in.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.