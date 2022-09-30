Not only did the United Way of McMinn and Meigs Counties kick off its newest campaign Thursday, officials also celebrated the organization’s 65th birthday.
Whitney Kimball Coe and Jackie Newman were selected to be the two campaign co-chairs for 2022-2023.
“This is my second year as campaign co-chair for our annual campaign,” Coe said. “Last year, I had to serve with my brother, Andrew, and this year get to serve with Jackie Newman.”
Coe stated that it was an honor for her to be selected to be co-chair again.
“I do this because community is my favorite thing ... As a campaign co-chair you get to visit a lot of our partner agencies and a lot of places around the community and get to cheerlead for United Way,” she expressed. “It is the easiest job in the world because we are talking about living united, which is something that we do by muscle memory here in Athens, McMinn and Meigs counties. This year our goal for the campaign is $730,000.”
She noted the event will be “kicking off with a bang” as the campaign will be starting with $203,000, before swapping to Newman.
“When I was asked to be co-chair this year I thought ‘how could I do what Whitney and her brother did last year,’ but she is right this is the easiest job,” Newman expressed. “All we have to do is go and tell about the great things United Way does and how your donations help those agencies that are in here today.”
The guest speaker for the event was former McMinn County High School and University of Tennessee football standout Shazzon Bradley, who was introduced by former Voice of the Cherokees Johnny Coffman. Bradley recalled several of his accomplishments in sports.
“I was raised by a village, a village that happened to be in McMinn County. I was born to be a thug, mean as the dickens and tough. That is how we got started here in McMinn County,” Bradley said.
He recalled attending Ingleside School as well as being disciplined by staff.
“Mr. Wilson doesn’t remembering paddling me but that’s OK because he was the first person to ever look at me and say ‘hey son, you have a shot to get out of here. You have a chance to become anybody you want to be’ and he was the first person that I ever met that showed me that he cared,” Bradley said.
“He was a man of dignity and integrity and I knew it, the first time I ever saw him.”
He also shared a memory of a gym teacher who taught him a life lesson through a volleyball game.
“We go out there and did everything that we were instructed to do and we won ... we talked about it afterwords and he said to me ‘son, you always have to have a game plan. It’s not if and it is not when but somewhere along your life you are going to get knocked flat on your back, but the key to success is not how many times you get knocked on your back, it’s how much you get up and fight back’ and I remember that,” he recalled. “It is never where you are. It’s where you are from ... where you are from is how tough you are.”
Bradley believes one thing he learned from being raised in McMinn County was the importance of people.
“People come in all kinds of shapes, colors and nationalities, but in reality we are all the same,” Bradley expressed. “In McMinn County, I was never treated like I was a black kid, I was treated like I was a kid who was going to grow up and be somebody someday. That is what this is about — caring for one another and looking out for one another ... I’ve been all over the world and there hasn’t been a single place where I have been that I haven’t told people about the place and people that I grew up with. In McMinn County we are all family.”
