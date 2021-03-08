Cleveland State Community College’s Advance Business program has scheduled information sessions for working adults interested in making a career change or looking for a promotion.
The first session is scheduled for Monday, March 15, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. in a virtual format. On Tuesday, March 16, a session is scheduled from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Athens Center both in-person and in a virtual format, and on Thursday, March 18, there is a session scheduled at the Monroe County Center, both in-person and in a virtual format, also from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Cleveland State Community College offers students the opportunity to earn an Associate of Applied Science (A.A.S.) degree in Business in 18 months at all CSCC sites — the main campus in Cleveland, in Athens at the Athens Center, as well as the Monroe County Center in Vonore.
The Advance Business program is the college’s accelerated program that offers students a way to obtain a college degree.
Many business students obtain their A.A.S. in 18 months at Cleveland State and a bachelor’s degree in an additional 18-24 months at a selected four-year college or university.According to Candice Patterson, associate professor/director of the Advance Business Program, the majority of advance students are working adults who thrive in this scheduling option because they are enrolled with their peers, those with similar responsibilities and obstacles.
“Since students go through all of their classes as a group, they form incredibly strong bonds and connections,” Patterson stated. “Even having virtual meetings during the pandemic, we have found that students have still been able to connect and form these bonds. At times, we have even seen these connections lead to job opportunities and/or job advancement.”
“I decided to go back to college after many years in both the workforce and the military. Although I learned a lot about leadership In the Marine Corps, I was lacking in other areas and needed some advanced training,” Jason Watson, CSCC Athens Center Advance Business student, said. “I enrolled in Cleveland State’s Advance Business program and the flexible program and online coursework fit perfectly with my work schedule.”
The majority of students are able to work and go to school. According to Patterson, the common factor for all advance students is the relentless pursuit of a degree and the willingness to do what it takes to be successful.
Students have to have a strong dedication to earning a degree. The benefits of the Advance Business program include attending class one night a week (virtual meeting options), completing the degree in a fast-paced format and working with the same group of students throughout the program.
Students complete online assignments throughout the week in preparation for their Thursday evening classes.Cleveland State also offers the Tennessee Reconnect Scholarship, a scholarship for adults to earn an associate degree or technical certificate, tuition-free. To RSVP for the upcoming Advance Information Sessions, visit mycs.cc/advanceinfosessions
The next Advance Business group begins this summer. Classes for summer begin on June 1. For more information on CSCC’s Advance Business program, visit mycs.cc/advance or e-mail advance_business@clevelandstatecc.edu
