A man was shot and then later arrested in Etowah during an incident that took place last Friday.
According to a report from the Etowah Police Department, officers responded to a call on 9th Street at just past 10 p.m. in reference to shots being fired.
The report stated the officers were informed, upon their arrival, that a man — identified as Michael Heath Ingram, 41, of Etowah — had been shot in the abdomen and fled the scene.
Etowah Police Chief Daniel Hampton recovered a firearm from the scene that was allegedly on the front porch of the residence.
The report noted the recovered weapon was a Glock 19 9mm semi-automatic handgun that had the serial numbers ground off on one spot and drilled out on another.
Officers roped off the scene of the incident until they could make contact with the homeowner for permission to process the scene.
Upon receiving that permission, the report noted the officers encountered a woman who claimed to be Ingram’s girlfriend.
The report noted the couple had, supposedly, been arguing all day so she went to her mother’s house on 9th Street, where the incident took place later on.
She supposedly noted that while there, Ingram arrived and the two began to argue once more.
Ingram, at some point during the argument, left the front porch of the residence where he allegedly pulled a gun and fired a “couple of shots” near her head.
Ingram’s girlfriend reportedly told the officers that a struggle for the gun ensued, which caused the gun to fire off a third time, hitting Ingram in the abdomen.
The report noted Ingram allegedly asked the girl why she had shot him, then left the scene.
The mother of the girl reportedly told the officers her side of the story, where she claimed to see Ingram arrive at the residence and “holler” for his girlfriend.
The mother of the girl reportedly went into the house and informed Ingram’s girlfriend of his arrival.
After seeing her daughter go outside to speak with Ingram, the mother stated that she went around the back of the house to keep an eye on the couple as she did not trust Ingram.
The mother claimed to have seen Ingram “get close” to her daughter during the argument and decided to intervene.
The report stated that upon the mother’s decision to intervene, Ingram became physically violent, grabbing his girlfriend by the shirt, which led to the three of them going off of the porch of the residence and into the front yard.
Ingram’s girlfriend’s mother then claimed to the officers that Ingram pulled the gun after they were all in the front yard and that he started shooting at her and her daughter.
The report also stated the mother informed the officers that she wasn’t sure if Ingram had shot himself and that she wasn’t “really sure how he got shot.”
Both the victim and her mother stated that Ingram dropped the gun after he was shot and that the girlfriend moved the firearm to the porch to ensure that Ingram could not retrieve it.
Hampton picked up the firearm from the crime scene along with the shell casings.
Ingram was arrested later that night and charged with one count of aggravated domestic assault and one count of aggravated assault.
