An Athens man was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide over the weekend after a fatal wreck with a motorcycle.
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP), Gene Arnwine, 32, of Athens, was killed in a wreck on Saturday at almost 9:30 p.m. on West Madison Avenue. Cedric Arnwine, 36, of Athens, was later arrested and charged with vehicular homicide, vehicular assault, possession of a schedule VI drug, possession of a handgun while under the influence and two counts of reckless endangerment.
The THP report noted that a Kia Optima, driven by Cedric Arnwine, was traveling on West Madison and began to turn left onto Stanton Lane, but in doing so the vehicle pulled in front of a Suzuki GSX motorcycle driven by Gene Arnwine that was traveling on Stanton Lane.
As a result, Gene Arnwine died and the passenger in the Kia, a juvenile, was reportedly injured.
Cedric Arnwine was arrested by the THP trooper and later released on $40,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.