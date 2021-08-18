The McMinn County version of the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life is set for this coming Saturday at Market Park in Athens.
Relay for Life is the main fundraising event for the American Cancer Society and will feature food, entertainment, games and cancer survivor recognition starting at 5 p.m. and going until 10 p.m. that night.
According to McMinn County Relay for Life Senior Development Manager Angela Mathis, the event has slightly changed over the years from its original start.
“It originally started as a 24 hour event before becoming a 12-hour event but since then, as people’s lives have changed, we condensed down to fit individual communities,” Mathis said. “This event is an opportunity for communities to come together to fight cancer and it’s kind of a festival feel, but we do take time to celebrate our cancer survivors and our caregivers which is usually at the beginning of the ceremony.”
The opening ceremony for the event will be from 5-5:30 p.m. on Saturday.
“We will celebrate our survivors with T-shirts, survivor medals and recognize them. However, this year, because of COVID, we will have everyone spaced out so it may take a little longer to get through,” she noted. “We will conclude the event, at the end of the night, with a Luminary Ceremony and that is to remember those who we’ve lost and those who are still fighting cancer. We will place the candles around the pavilion.”
The American Cancer Association started Relay for Life in 1985 and it has been in McMinn County for almost 30 years.
“Through the event we use the money primarily for research,” Mathis noted. “We also have patient support services and advocacy programs which are also supported by the event.”
Last year, the event was held as a drive through due to COVID-19.
“We had to just do a Luminary drive through,” she stated. “People could only drive through, they couldn’t get out of their cars so to be able to do a traditional relay with teams I think will be great.”
She noted they will be following all of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines for the event unless the community is stricter than the guidelines, in which case they would opt to fit the city’s requirements.
“This event is the one time a year that everyone who has been affected by cancer, whether you’ve been through it, going through it now, or you have lost someone, that you can come together and not feel alone,” she expressed. “I’ve been doing this for 18 years and I still get emotional when I see a survivor walk through and everyone is applauding them and you can see on their faces that they have come through something and that they are not alone because everyone else is there too. So I hope relay never goes away even if we have to condense it this year, because it is such an experience for everyone and is absolute therapy for everyone.”
Mathis encouraged everyone in the community to attend the Relay for Life event and for people who wish to attend to bring their own chairs.
“We used to provide chairs but because of safety issues we are asking people to bring out their own chair, but please come out and enjoy listening to the bands, the food, the games and most importantly to support the cancer survivors,” Mathis expressed. “There is a lot to do and it is free to get in, we just ask that you make donations for your food purchases and then you can hang out and enjoy the festivities.”
