The Athens City Council is considering consolidating the city’s four elementary schools all at once rather than in two phases.
Officials with Athens City Schools (ACS) attended Monday night’s Council study session to discuss this possibility.
Construction on Phase I of the project began on Dec. 28. This first phase will build the Pre-K through second grade portion of the consolidated school at the site of the existing City Park Elementary School.
Prior to the final bid being accepted, the plan was to build the second phase of the project — the third through fifth grade portion — upon completion of Phase I. However, a much lower than expected bid for the total project led the School Board to request that the Council agree to fund both phases now.
Merit Construction’s bid to build the first phase of the school was $30,516,449. An additional $8.7 million would fund the entire project. A United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) loan is funding up to $35 million, which leaves the Council to consider options to supply the remaining $4,216,449.
Director of Athens City Schools Robert Greene called the convergence of the low total project bid, very low interest rates, and public support via an affirmative vote to increase sales taxes a “perfect storm” of circumstances to make it feasible to move forward with construction of the entire consolidated school now.
“It’s what you can figure out and do for the kids of Athens City Schools,” said Greene in requesting the Council find a method to fund the rest of the total project. “It could be a wonderful thing for the City of Athens and for Athens City Schools.”
The bid does not include the cost of any potential infrastructure improvements to the roadways surrounding the building site. However, during his presentation, Greene explained a staggered schedule for releasing students that he believes should mitigate the additional traffic flow.
ACS Supervisor of Facilities and Attendance Bob Owens explained that keeping North City and Westside elementary schools open in the intervening time before the third through fifth grade portion of the new school is built would result in substantial maintenance costs at those existing schools. His estimates showed that North City would require more than $719,000 in major work and Westside would need more than $658,000 between now and 2028 if those school continue to operate.
There were also concerns expressed by school officials that costs may rise if the second phase of the project does not begin for several years. They also noted that there is no guarantee that potential future Council members would remain committed to the entire project.
“It’s almost hard for me not to imagine moving forward with the whole thing. I think this has been well thought out,” Council Member Frances Witt-McMahan said.
Council member Dick Pelley agreed with Witt-McMahan.
“This is phenomenal. This is what we need to move forward,” he said. “I don’t think there’s anything we can ask that you haven’t presented to us and I appreciate that.”
Greene said he understood the phased approach to the project when estimates were around $50 million or more.
“Now that it’s down, we ought to at least think that we might be able to do this without a phase in and save all that maintenance money and save the inflation,” he said.
Council Member Jordan Curtis asked for a more detailed, year-by-year account of the costs to continue operating North City and Westside if the phased approach remains in place.
“I’m really just trying to process and think about, as we take all of this in and think about how we want to move forward; you don’t want to throw good money after bad,” said Curtis. “A lot depends on the future plans for those buildings.”
Greene noted that the school system’s cost projections are largely dependent on the Council’s ultimate decision whether to proceed with the entire project.
“It’s important for us to have some kind of idea, not just for capital projects, but for maintenance,” said Greene.
Mayor Bo Perkinson called it a “beautiful plan” and an “incredible opportunity.”
“I know this deserves a very serious look by this Council to determine if it’s the right thing to do the whole thing now, not wait three years, five years,” he said.
Perkinson noted that the City Council has delayed some of its own potential capital expenditures in anticipation of funding the school project.
“We knew this was looming,” he said.
Perkinson asked Athens Public Works Director Ben Burchfield to prepare a report, which would incorporate previous traffic studies, to determine potential future costs associated with improvements to the surrounding roadways. He also asked for more information regarding future expenses at Athens City Middle School, which is not included in the consolidation project.
Perkinson and Curtis expressed some reservations about utilizing the city’s General Fund reserve to supply the unfunded portion of the School Board’s request. Both cited the need to maintain a healthy reserve in the event of an economic downturn that could diminish the city’s sales tax collections.
Perkinson proposed that the Council call a special work session specifically to discuss these and any other questions related to the project prior to making a final decision. City Manager C. Seth Sumner asked Council members to submit questions to his office so he and his staff can provide information at the work session.
