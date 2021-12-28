Joe Guy has announced his candidacy for a fourth term as the Republican candidate for McMinn County sheriff.
A lifelong resident of McMinn County, Guy has served as sheriff since 2010. Prior to his election, Guy served eight years as assistant to the McMinn County mayor. From 1990-2000, Guy worked as an officer for the Englewood and Etowah police departments as an EMT and as a deputy sheriff with the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department, where he was also a supervisor, a school resource officer and SWAT team commander.
“I’ve truly enjoyed the support and encouragement over these past 12 years,” Guy said. “And I’m fortunate to serve the citizens of McMinn County as their sheriff. With their support, we’ve already exceeded several of our goals: crimes remain lower, deputies are better trained and equipped, and the sheriff’s office is more open and responsive to community needs.
“I am proud to say, our deputies, detectives and corrections officers are the best trained and the most professional group of men and women I’ve ever worked with. Our citizens deserve the best and there has never been a time that our country and our communities need professional law enforcement more.”
Since taking office in 2010, Guy’s administration as seen reports of overall crimes in McMinn County drop 50% lower than previous years. The McMinn County jail has also remained certified through the Tennessee Corrections Institute.
Guy said, with the support of the county commission, he has been able to increase the number of deputies in McMinn County and in county schools, as well as increase their pay and improve equipment and training, all without a tax increase.
Guy is a graduate of McMinn Central High School and holds a BS in Management from Covenant College. He is a graduate of the UT County Officials Certification Program, holds numerous law enforcement certifications and has completed a number of command and leadership programs.
Guy served as president of the Tennessee Sheriff’s Association from 2016-17 and continues to serve on the board of directors and the association’s legislative committee.
“There is still work to be done,” Guy added. “We are developing new strategies to fight drug-related crimes that still plague us, like burglaries and thefts, and we will continue to be aggressive on drugs and addiction, because that is what truly drives almost every other crime.”
Guy also serves as McMinn County historian and is the author of several books on regional and local history. He serves as a minister and is involved in numerous local boards and civic organizations.
A parent and grandparent, he and his wife Stephanie reside on the family farm near Englewood.
