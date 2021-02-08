McMinn County Trustee Phil Tuggle is reminding taxpayers that Saturday, Feb. 27 is the last day to pay property taxes before interest and penalty must be added.
For those wishing to pay property taxes prior to Feb. 28, the McMinn County Trustee Office will be open all Saturdays in February from 8:30 a.m. until noon.
The office is open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The trustee’s office will also be open 8:30 a.m. to noon on Feb. 27.
“We will accept mail postmarked by Feb. 28 and will be legal even if received a couple of days later,” Tuggle said.
The trustee drop box is located at the top of the steps on the Washington Avenue side of the McMinn County Courthouse; however, any payments deposited in the drop box after Feb. 28 will be subject to penalty and interest.
The law requires the trustee to send unpaid “business personal property” taxes and 2019 delinquent taxes to Chancery Court by March 31. Delinquent taxes are assessed interest and penalty, plus court costs and attorney fees if sent to court. All delinquent county taxes must be paid before current 2020 taxes may be accepted.
Property taxes can also be paid online. Go to tennesseetrustee.com, click on McMinn County and follow instructions.
Taxpayers with delinquent taxes can call 745-1291 or e-mail mcminntrustee@comcast.net for the correct amount due.
