A longstanding project in the Town of Englewood received more funding recently from the state.
A total of 62 communities were awarded Community Development Block Grants to aid with local infrastructure, housing and safety improvements.
Among them was the Town of Englewood, which received a CDBG from the state for $630,000 to be used to on sewer system improvements.
“I am very excited to receive this grant,” said Englewood Town Manager Joe Cline. “They kept postponing the decision because they had American Rescue Plan money, so when the news finally came down it was actually a great relief that we received it because we really believe that that a project we are proposing to do — replacing the lift station — will hopefully get us off of the moratorium.”
The moratorium the town is currently under limits its ability to add new sewer customers.
According to Cline, due to previous conversations the town has had with the state, officials believe replacing the lift station will generate a strong possibility to have the moratorium lifted.
“It is the only place that we have an overflow,” he noted. “We plan to do a complete replacement. This station was built back in the ’60s and it is way past its useful life, so we are going to do a complete replacement of it and do a few key line repairs in conjunction with that replacement.”
Cline anticipates the work to be done in roughly a year’s time.
“By the time we do all of the design work and everything I hope to have it ready to go out to bid by this fall,” he stated. “The construction would probably be roughly between three to six months, so by this time next year the project will hopefully be complete.”
He stated that continuous maintenance would still be necessary even if this lifts the town off of the moratorium.
“With sewer systems there is always work that has to be done. Replacing this should stop the overflows and put us into a position, as we move forward, to be off of the moratorium and only need to focus on basic maintenance,” Cline expressed. “I want to add that if it weren’t for the help of Rep. Mark Cochran, we probably wouldn’t have been able to secure this grant. He has been very instrumental and really worked with Economic Community Development to inform them of the need that we have here in Englewood and really push for us to acquire this grant.”
