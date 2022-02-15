NASHVILLE — The Search Advisory Committee that will lead the Tennessee Board of Regents’ search for the next president of Cleveland State Community College will meet for its orientation session and a public forum on Feb. 17.
Board of Regents Member Thomas A.H. White will chair the 18-member committee. Other members are Board Members Emily J. Reynolds and Danni B. Varlan, representatives of the college’s faculty, staff, students and alumni, and business and community representatives from Southeast Tennessee. The full list of search committee members is below.
Cleveland State President Bill Seymour announced in November his plans to retire this summer after 8 1/2 years as the college’s CEO and more than 43 years in higher education administration.
The board’s goal is to have his successor, the college’s sixth president, appointed by July 1 to ensure an orderly transition. Academic Search Inc., an executive search and consulting firm, is assisting.
The Search Advisory Committee will meet by teleconferencing for an orientation session for its members and a public forum Feb. 17.
The forum, which provides the public and campus community an overview of the search process, is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET at this Zoom link: https://mycs-cc.zoom.us/j/94519158686?pwd=ZUk0elRETWZDMWFWMU1kWFgvRUlnQT09.
Anyone needing assistance may contact Casi Hodges at Cleveland State at chodges@cleveland statecc.edu or 423-478-6200.
The committee will review applicants and nominees for the next president and recommend finalists. The finalists will be announced and introduced to the community in campus meetings and public forums. Afterward, TBR Chancellor Flora W. Tydings will conduct final interviews and review input from the campus community and the public to select one candidate for recommendation to the Board of Regents, which will appoint the president.
The Tennessee Board of Regents approved criteria for the next president at its Dec. 9 quarterly meeting, and invites applications and nominations for the position by March 6. Full details — including the presidential criteria, how to apply and submit nominations, and information about the college — are posted on the TBR website at www.tbr.edu/hr/executi vesearches/president-cleveland-state-community-college
Cleveland State is a public community college that enrolls approximately 3,200 credit-seeking students and an additional 1,500 non-credit students each fall.
Members of the Search Advisory Committee are:
• Regent Thomas A.H. White, Search Committee Chair, Member, Tennessee Board of Regents
• Regent Emily J. Reynolds, Vice Chair, Tennessee Board of Regents
• Regent Danni B. Varlan, Member, Tennessee Board of Regents
• Kevin Brooks, Community Representative, Mayor, City of Cleveland
• John Gentry, Community Representative, Mayor, McMinn County
• Laurie Rowland, Faculty Representative
• Maureen Baksh-Griffin, Faculty Representative
• Donald Burnette, Student Representative
• Melvin M. Tobar Jr., Student Representative
• Willie Thomas, Professional Staff Representative
• Dr. Victoria Bryan, Administrative Representative
• Dr. Michael Stokes, Administrative Representative
• Michael Myers, Support Staff Representative
• Hobert Brabson, Alumni Representative
• Mike Griffin, Business Community Representative
• Lisa Mantooth, Business Community Representative
• Tim Poteet, Business Community Representative
• Stewart Smith, President, Tennessee College of Applied Technology Athens
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.