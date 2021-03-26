After being forced to cancel it last year, the Athens-McMinn Family YMCA held an award ceremony on Wednesday to honor staff and volunteers for their efforts in the community over the past two years.
According to YMCA CEO Bradi Sewell, the event is normally held annually.
“We have this event every year, but last year we weren’t able to have it due to COVID,” Sewell expressed. “We didn’t want to delay giving out awards this year so we had a social distanced awards ceremony to give out 2019 and 2020 awards to staff, volunteers and community members who have just made an impact through the Y’s mission in the community.”
She believes everyone who attended were very deserving of their awards.
“They are people that I have really gotten to know well through their service at the Y,” she noted. “They made a lasting impact in our community through their areas of service.”
They distributed a series of awards ranging in different categories from youth to celebrating their board president.
“Anytime that you can recognize people who are making a difference in the community, it just motivates them to keep going and allows them to know that they are appreciated,” Sewell said. “It also motivates other people who see the work these people are doing and makes them want to join in too ... When they view, they want to get connected.”
She noted that every recipient of an award went “above and beyond” what was expected of them.
“They did it without being asked to do it and another thing that stood out were the 2020 recipients, because they showed up with open palms ready to help their community when everything else was closing their doors during the pandemic,” she expressed. “They went above and beyond during the pandemic to show other people love and fulfilling the YMCA mission and filing the gaps that were happening in our community during the pandemic.”
The 2019 honorees are:
• Outgoing Board Member: Pat Chester
• Youth of the Year: Gavin Riggs
• Staff of the Year: Leah King
• Staff of the Year — Healthy Living: Leslie Mahoney
• Staff of the Year — Youth Development: Bryony Vega
• Rookie of the Year: Katy Coffey
• Volunteer of the Year: Carl Garner
• Spirit of the Y: Tiffany Hayes
• Chairman’s Award: Renee Nicolo
• Outgoing President of the Board of Directors: Mike Dannel
The 2020 honorees are:
• Youth of the Year: Gena Stevenson and Logan Upton
• Staff of the Year: Natosha Ledford
• Staff of the Year — Healthy Living: Will Gaines and Brady Adams
• Staff of the Year — Youth Development: Devin Jenkins
• Staff of the Year — Social Responsibility: Ray Johnson
• Rookie of the Year: Braden Womac
• Volunteer of the Year: Laura Adkins
• Spirit of the Y: Melissa Climer
• Chairman’s Award: Woodward Church of God and the YMCA Leadership Team — Jeremy Crews, Debbie Crews, Jamie McCay, Erica Peden, Matt Roberts, Tiffany Hayes
• Outgoing Board Member: Mike Dannel
