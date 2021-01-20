State Rep. Mark Cochran (R) is looking forward to several bills during the current Tennessee General Assembly legislative session.
Cochran will be participating in the education committee, with this year’s focus being on higher education.
“This committee focuses on state universities and colleges, which I have actually been on this committee before,” Cochran noted. “My very first year in office I was on this subcommittee and changed to a different one last year, but I am looking forward to being back on that subcommittee.”
Legislators are currently in a special called session called by Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee with the sole purpose of focusing on education and the impact COVID-19 has had on it.
“The full education committee this week will be dealing with some very big bills,” Cochran noted. “There will be bills that hold school teachers and systems harmless from the TCAP tests. This has been a very unique year dealing with the pandemic and we want to make sure that we measure our students’ progress but not hold the schools accountable for students falling behind, should that be the case.”
He noted the committee will also be addressing a summer school program that will enable school districts and parents to allow students the opportunity to catch up in areas they may be lacking due to the effects of the pandemic.
“These will provide an opportunity to students who score low on the TCAP exam to catch up to the rest of their classmates,” Cochran noted. “This will also allow teachers to collect extra money in the summer should they choose to teach those courses. A lot of people seem to like that legislation, so in the end I think it will be important that we offer something that can help catch those students up on their lessons because there is no doubt there has been some learning loss during the last year.”
Another item Cochran said he expects to come about is discussions to increase teachers’ pay.
Cochran will also be taking part in two new committees: agriculture and government operations.
“Agriculture is a huge part of the 23rd District’s economy and a large part of the state’s economy in general,” Cochran said. “I grew up on a small farm with cattle and horses, so there is a little agriculture in my background, so hopefully I can bring a little bit to the table for this committee as well.”
He stated the government operations acts like an oversight committee for state government.
“Anytime any state agency proposes a new rule they have to go before gov. ops and testify as to why that new rule is in the best interest of the citizens of Tennessee as well as how it will best serve the citizens,” Cochran stated. “Any state agency or board that sunsets, which basically means they have to prove their existence (of the agency or board) and explain how their existence benefits the citizens of Tennessee, those hearings are also brought before the government operations committee.”
Cochran said the government operations committee fits his experience well.
“I interact with a lot of state agencies in my day job in county government, so I see a lot on the local level how these rule changes affect citizens so I think that gives me a unique perspective,” Cochran said. “Legislation will go through the government operations as well, so I think this is an important role that I hope to be able to bring something to the table for.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.