The City of Athens has announced that the Eureka Trail Highway 307 crossing, the Health Triangle and the temporary parking at the Athens Trailhead, located at 1400 East Madison Ave., will be closed until Nov. 16.
The purpose of this closure is so that contractors can modify the trail approaches adjacent to the highway and for parking lot paving. The city asks that everyone stay out of this area and off these surfaces, so that they may cure properly. The city appreciates the understanding of the trail users as it makes these significant improvements to the Athens Trailhead. Users are encouraged to park at the Englewood Trailhead during this time period.
For more information, contact the Office of Parks & Recreation at 423-744-2700, ext. 3.
•
The Etowah Carnegie Library will hold a space-themed Facebook Live storytime and craft on Thursday, Nov. 12, at 4 p.m. Grab and go craft packets that correspond with the storytime will be available for pick up beginning Monday. There are no programs at the library.
If you have any questions, call the library at 423-263-9475.
•
The Athens Public Works Department announces the following street closure:
The areas to be affected are the sidewalk, parking spaces 102, 103, 104, 105, 106, 107, 108 and the left turn lane on Madison Avenue, from White Street to Jackson Street. These closures will last until Tuesday, Dec. 8, at 4:30 p.m. The purpose of this closing is for the replacement of the steps of the McMinn County Courthouse.
Motorists are advised to use extreme caution and watch for traffic signage, workers and pedestrians. Motorists should allocate additional time for traffic delays when traveling in this area.
For more information, contact the Public Works Department at 423-744-2745.
•
The Etowah Carnegie Library Board will meet at the library on Monday, Nov. 9, at 5 p.m. for its regular meeting. The meeting is open to the public.
•
The Athens Municipal Building, Public Works, Recycle Center, and Animal Shelter will be closed on Wednesday, Nov. 11, in observance of Veteran’s Day. These offices will re-open on Thursday, Nov. 12, during regular business hours.
All residential garbage routes will be on regular schedule. Have garbage totes to the road by 7 a.m. Commercial/industrial garbage routes will be picked up on regular schedule.
All emergency services will continue to operate on a 24-hour basis. Contact McMinn E-911 communications in the event of an emergency.
For more information, contact the Public Works Department at 423-744-2745.
•
Good Faith Clinic will be open on Tuesdays, Nov. 10 and 24.
• 3:30-4:30 p.m. — Drive-through refills (Stay in car, bring list of prescriptions needed)
• 4 p.m. — Doctor visits
•
The Athens Parks & Recreation Department has announced the Fall Veteran Brick Ceremony to be held on Sunday, Nov. 8, at 2 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park in Downtown Athens.
The names on 39 new bricks will be read, including the names from the May 2020 ceremony that was postponed and bricks purchased for the November ceremony. These bricks are placed in the Veterans Walkway honoring veterans who have served in the Armed Forces. Dedicating the bricks will be Bill and Joe Snyder. Bill Snyder is a veteran of the U.S. Army and Joe Snyder is a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.
Brick purchases for the Spring 2021 Brick Ceremony will continue to be taken at the Parks & Recreation Office until Feb. 19, 2021.
For more information, contact the Office of Parks & Recreation at 423-744-2700, ext. 3.
•
The City of Athens Parks and Recreation Department has announced the 29th Annual Mother Son Dance has gone virtual and will be hosting a virtual dance contest in place of the traditional in-person dance.
Dance contestants will submit a video on the City of Athens, Tennessee Facebook event page. There will be four categories for prizes awarded: One in each for Best Dressed, Best Video Location, Most Creative Video, and Best Overall Video. Contestants are asked to use a hashtag for the category they enter.
The winners will be chosen by the community by most “likes.” The winners for the Best Overall Video will receive a 32” Smart TV. Guidelines for the video contest can be found online at www.cityofathenstn.com/parks, as well as the City of Athens, Tennessee Facebook page.
Participation is limited to one submission per son. Group participation is welcome and will be held to one per family. The contest is open to mothers and sons of all ages and submissions will be accepted Nov. 2-12.
Another activity the Parks and Recreation Department is doing for the Mother Son Dance is to host a Mother Son Date at the Athens Movie Palace. From Nov. 6-11, the City of Athens has sponsored a movie for mothers and sons to attend for free. No additional tickets will be required, and concessions will be available for purchase. The movie showtimes will be listed on the Athens Movie Palace website and the City of Athens website and Facebook page. At the theater, parks staff will have photo props for picture taking, door prizes, and a kickoff dance to start the movie.
For more information on the Mother Son Virtual Dance, contact the City of Athens Parks and Recreation Department by phone at 423-744-2700, ext. 3, by email at recreation@athenstn.gov, online at www.cityofathenstn.com/parks or in person at 815 North Jackson Street in Athens. The office is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
•
The Town of Englewood will be doing brush pick-up Nov. 2-6. Limbs larger than six feet will not be picked up.
•
The City of Athens Public Works Department has announced that loose leaf collection routes have begun.
If you would like your leaves to be collected, rake them three to five feet from the edge of the road as soon as they fall to the ground. Do not place leaves in the road, in drainage ditches, or on sidewalks. Doing so creates hazards for motorists and pedestrians, and risks clogging up storm drains that could result in flooding.
In areas where there are sidewalks, leaves should be placed behind the sidewalk and leaf crews will pick them up. Also, do not place leaves on or around obstacles such as mailboxes, trees, fences, poles, yard decorations and vehicles. Leaf piles around or behind obstacles will not be picked up by the leaf crews, as the leaf vacuum may potentially damage the obstruction or the equipment.
The city will not pick up leaves on a call-in basis. Leaf crews will work in specified zones throughout the city. Once they complete a zone, they will move on to the next zone in the series. Once crews complete all zones once, they will start back at the first zone and go through all zones a second time.
For information on which zone the leaf crews are currently working, or to find out your zone, call the leaf hotline at 423-744-2776 or visit www.cityofathenstn.com/publicworks for more information. To view the leaf season map visit http://www.cityofathenstn.com/publicworks/leafseason.html
For more information, contact the Public Works Department at 423-744-2745.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.