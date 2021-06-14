River Valley AgCredit recently welcomed Morelan Underwood as the branch assistant at the Athens office.
Underwood is a 2020 graduate of the University of Tennessee of Chattanooga with a bachelor’s degree in Business Management.
She was born and raised in Athens and her hobbies include spending time with family and friends, traveling and soaking up the sun on the lake.
She said she is “very excited” to create long-term relationships with borrowers and she looks forward to meeting the borrowers of the Athens branch.
For more information, contact Shea Weaks at (270) 247-5613 or e-mail at Sweaks@rivervalley agcredit.com
