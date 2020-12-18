A local couple have turned a tragedy into a chance to spread the Christmas spirit.
D.J. and Miranda Buchanan have performed a Christmas charity drive for children for a few years in the wake of their daughter’s death.
The Naya Buchanan Christmas Fund started after the death of D.J. Buchanan's daughter, who passed away four years ago.
“Christmas was her favorite holiday. A friend of mine had approached me a few years ago and said we should do a Christmas drive in her name and find some kids that we could bless with gifts to take the burden off of their parents,” said D.J. Buchanan. “She went to Siskin Children’s Institute in Chattanooga for kids who have medical needs ... I asked them if they had any kids who needed help and on our first year I managed to supply gifts for two kids.”
They maintained supplying gifts to a few children each year, however this year they wanted to provide more children with gifts.
“I told my wife that this year I wanted to do something bigger, but then COVID hit this year and I thought that we would be fortunate to just get enough money to supply gifts for a couple of kids,” he noted. “I made a Facebook post, like I do every year, and the donations started rolling and we were able to get gifts for three children from Siskin Children’s Institute ... We ended up with so much money that we wanted to find more kids to give presents to, so we decided to find more ... we now have 10 kids that we will supply presents to.”
He believes that it was a blessing to be able to supply gifts to that many children during the pandemic.
“This was how my daughter was and I want to keep doing things in honor of her,” D.J. Buchanan expressed.
Though the Buchanans don’t get to deliver the gifts in person, they do receive information about how the parents of the children reacted.
“Siskin will call and tell me something like ‘Hey, the children were crying (tears of joy) and their mothers were crying (tears of joy) and though I never see the kids I know they are happy,” he stated. “If their mother is in there crying then I know they received gifts that made them happy.”
He believes the drive helps him recover from the loss of his daughter.
“Losing a child is hard and if I can continue to do stuff in remembrance of her, I receive the greatest joy from that,” he noted. “Just being able to put a smile on a kid’s face and their parents’ face fills me with joy.”
Until this point, the Buchanans only accepted donations during the Christmas holiday, but would like to accept donations year round to supply gifts to more children.
“If anybody wants to donate they can contact me by phone, 423-596-7368, or message me on Facebook, which my name on Facebook is under Donald Buchanan,” he said. “I plan on setting up a Venmo Cash App for the fund, so if anybody would like to donate they can contact me.”
The Buchanans only want to continue to fund to keep a smile on children’s faces and not to receive publicity.
“This is an honor every year and hopefully we can continue to make it grow,” he expressed. “This goes out to everyone who found it in their hearts to donate because it is an amazing feeling and I look forward to doing this year in and year out.”
