In the wake of his two-week suspension, Athens City Manager C. Seth Sumner is receiving new scrutiny from members of the Athens City Council.
During its study session on Monday, the council discussed an Oct. 25 appearance by Sumner at the Athens Municipal Building. This took place during the time of his suspension, which was between Oct. 19 and Nov. 1.
At the conclusion of the study session, Mayor Bo Perkinson said he had consulted with Assistant to the City Manager James Gallup, who served as interim city manager during Sumner’s absence. Through these discussions, Perkinson said he confirmed that no transactions were made by Sumner on his city credit card during this time.
Perkinson then discussed the details of the Oct. 25 meeting where, prior to his suspension, Sumner had been scheduled to represent the city. This was a joint meeting of two Main Street Athens committees — Economic Vitality and Design — regarding historic preservation that was also attended by local and state historic preservation officials.
Perkinson attended this meeting in his capacity as chairman of the Main Street Economic Vitality Committee. Gallup represented the city in place of Sumner.
Perkinson said he intended to tell Sumner not to attend this meeting, but failed to do so prior it taking place.
“I actually thought that it wasn’t a city meeting, it was a Main Street meeting — a different organization. It just happened to be at the City of Athens; turned out it was at city hall,” explained Perkinson. “Therein was the primary issue. I want to express to the council I regret that I didn’t see the downside of that and just (said to Sumner) it would just be better to not attend the meeting.”
Council Member Dick Pelley was first to respond to Perkinson’s statement.
“Mr. Mayor … nothing you said basically defends his (Sumner’s) arrogance in attending and being at city hall,” said Pelley. “We assumed that he would be responsible; we didn’t expect irresponsibility. … He deserves to be held accountable for that.”
“I don’t think anybody here feels like it was right for our city manager to attend the meeting; I think even he regrets coming,” added Council Member Frances Witt McMahan.
As the person who made the motion to suspend Sumner, Witt McMahan said she regretted not conferring with the city’s Human Resources Department regarding the parameters of Sumner’s suspension.
“I also want to bear some of the responsibility for not being very detailed in what this suspension was,” she said. “I’m not excusing him being here because that was wrong and he shouldn’t have been.”
Vice Mayor Mark Lockmiller said he had spoken with Sumner about this situation prior to the study session.
“He knows how I feel about it,” said Lockmiller. “I’m very upset about you (motioning toward Sumner) being here for whatever reason. Even as a citizen, you should not have been here. A suspension is a suspension. … At the very least, the optics were not good.”
Pelley acknowledged that the council cannot make a motion during a study session, but he recommended that the council suspend Sumner again. No disciplinary action was taken by the council against Sumner during Monday’s meeting.
In a conversation with The Daily Post-Athenian on Tuesday afternoon, Main Street Athens Executive Director Lisa Dotson said she had received an email from Sumner on the night of his suspension stating that he did not intend to be at this meeting. Dotson said she was surprised when Sumner showed up at the meeting, but that he was there as a citizen and did not represent the city in any official capacity.
The DPA also spoke with Perkinson on Tuesday and he said Sumner thought the meeting was supposed to be held at The LITE House in Downtown Athens, where the Main Street office is located.
Perkinson said Sumner went to The LITE House first on that day and then came to city hall when Sumner realized that was where the meeting was being held. Perkinson reiterated Dotson’s assertion that Sumner did not represent the city during the meeting and attended as a citizen.
Also on Monday, Pelley asked to make a statement at the beginning of the study session. Pelley has taken exception to comments made about him by Sumner during recent meetings. He said if those comments do not stop, he is considering filing a lawsuit against both the city and Sumner.
“I’ve never wanted to get the city involved in litigation against myself, but it appears that it might be necessary at this point,” said Pelley.
Pelley added he has already consulted an attorney about possible litigation.
Also during his statement, Pelley asked for the support of two fellow council members to pursue an independent investigation of what he called “unanswered questions” related to Sumner, including his Oct. 25 appearance at city hall.
Also during the meeting, the council received a summary of objectives it expects Sumner to complete prior to his annual council evaluation in February 2022. The objectives were compiled by Angie Carrier, representing the University of Tennessee’s Municipal Technical Advisory Service (MTAS), in consultation with each council member. Witt McMahan’s motion to suspend Sumner, made during an Oct. 18 special called meeting, stipulated that these objectives be included as part of Sumner’s evaluation process.
However, Pelley proposed that Sumner’s evaluation process, including the objectives discussed during the study session, be put on hold until this investigation is conducted.
