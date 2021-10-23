As summer turns to fall and leaves begin to drop, the City of Athens has announced that leaf collection will begin soon.
Loose leaf collection routes are set to begin on Monday, Nov. 1 at 7 a.m. Anyone who would like their leaves to be collected are asked to rake them three to five feet from the edge of the road as soon as they fall to the ground.
Do not place leaves in the road, in drainage ditches or on sidewalks. Doing so creates hazards for motorists and pedestrians, and risks clogging up storm drains that could result in flooding.
In areas where there are sidewalks, leaves should be placed behind the sidewalk and leaf crews will pick them up. Do not place leaves around or behind obstacles such as mailboxes, trees, fences, poles, yard decorations and vehicles.
Leaf piles around or behind obstacles will not be picked up by the leaf crews, as the leaf vacuum may potentially damage the obstacle. Do not place leaves on water meter lids, sewer caps, manhole covers or sewer clean out plugs.
Placing leaves on utility covers may cause damage to the leaf vacuum equipment and delay service to residents.
Additionally, the city does not pick up leaves on a call-in basis. Leaf crews will work in specified zones throughout the city. Once they complete a zone, they will move on to the next zone in the series.
Once crews complete all zones once, they will start back at the first zone and go through all zones a second time. For information on which zone the leaf crews are currently working, or to find out your zone, call the leaf hotline at 423-744-2776 or visit www.athenstn.gov/publicworks for more information.
To view the leaf season map visit http://www.ath enstn.gov/publicworks/leafseason.html
The following are frequently asked questions in regard to leaf collection:
• When will leaf crews be in my area?
The city does not publish specific street routes; however, residents may call the leaf hotline at 423-744-2776 or visit the City of Athens Public Works leaf season page for updates on where leaf vacuums are working, and to determine what zone they are located in.
• Why not publish specific routes?
Officials noted that it is difficult to guarantee they can stay on a set street schedule due to factors such as weather conditions and variations in amounts of leaves collected. Creating zones for pickup ensures officials can provide residents a general time frame they can plan their schedule around.
• What will happen if leaves have not fallen?
Leaf crews make multiple passes on their route and will tentatively return in six to eight weeks, so there will be more chances. Once the leaf crews go around the city two full times, the city will advertise the third run and issue a final notice for residents to have them roadside before leaf season ends.
• Why are crews not picking up leaves at the same time they have in years past?
City officials utilize two leaf machines that differ from units used in the past, so the speed and routes will be subject to change; however, residents should experience faster and more efficient service overall. Also, they use rotating zones/routes to ensure equitable service for all residents.
• How long will leaf vacuum season last?
Leaf vacuum season typically ends in February, depending on weather conditions. To ensure that leaves get picked up, residents should have them roadside as early as possible.
Lastly, as an alternative, and for faster service, residents are encouraged to bag leaves and the public works department will collect them on the regular brush/junk route.
Residents can also mulch their leaves by running a lawn mower over them. This will improve a lawn by adding organic material. Another option is composting leaves for use in flowerbeds and gardens.
For any further questions about leaf season, call the Athens Public Works Department at 423-744-2745.
