A preliminary design concept has been developed for the soon-to-be relocated Athens Animal Shelter.
The City of Athens and McMinn Regional Humane Society (MRHS) are preparing to oversee joint operations at the shelter, which is being moved to to 320 South Jackson Street in Athens — the former location of the main offices of The Daily Post-Athenian. At its December meeting, the Athens City Council unanimously approved a memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the city and humane society regarding the future of the shelter.
The facility will provide both animal control and adoption services. The city will also use areas of the building as overflow office space for temporarily displaced employees during ongoing demolition and/or renovations at other city facilities. Once these temporary usage needs have concluded, the city and humane society will determine the best long-term use of this space.
This temporary use is expected to last no more than four years.
The MRHS has not established an exact timeline for when various parts of its spay and neuter clinic operation will move into the facility, but has indicated that it is part of its long-term plan.
The city hired engineering firm Allen & Hoshall to develop a site plan for the facility. The council reviewed preliminary plans for the shelter at its December study session. Public Works Director Ben Burchfield led this review.
Regarding the preliminary design, Burchfield said, “It’s not perfect. There might be some very minor alterations, but, by and large, everything is where it’s going to be at this point.”
The current animal shelter is about 6,000 square feet. The new facility measures about 17,000 square feet. The approximately 3,000 square feet to be used as temporary city office space is located at the existing front entrance.
The northeast corner of the building has been designated as the area for relocation of the spay and neuter clinic. The cost of clinic relocation and development will be established in the initial construction documents, but will not be paid for from existing funds.
The humane society will be responsible for raising the funds necessary for clinic relocation.
The expanded dog kennel area will be located on the west side of the building that faces the steep embankment opposite the front entrance. There are 21 individual kennels along the outside wall that will be designed with part of the kennel enclosed and climate controlled and the remainder outdoors.
There are an additional 10 indoor-only kennels included in the design that will be adjacent to the others.
The current animal shelter does not have a specific holding area for dogs that may be considered a bite risk. The new facility designates four holding kennels for this purpose near the existing loading dock.
Also in the southwest corner near the existing loading dock where the animal control entry will be located are holding kennels for new arrivals. This holding area will include five kennels specifically designated to isolate new intakes from the rest of the animal population in order to screen for illnesses such as parvo (canine parvovirus).
“The last thing you want to do is bring in a sick animal and walk it all the way through your facility and potentially contaminate a whole lot more spaces,” said Burchfield.
The animal adoption area will be located on the south side of the building facing the larger parking lot. Public animal intake will be on the north side of the building facing the smaller parking lot.
Cats and kittens will be held in the southeast corner of the building near the adoption area. Cats will not be housed in separate cages, but rather in an open room that will allow the cats to socialize with each other and more easily facilitate public interaction.
