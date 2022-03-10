Members of the Athens City Council are attempting to find ways to disagree more respectfully after a discussion during their annual strategic summit.
During the Saturday, Feb. 26 session of the retreat, Municipal Technical Advisory Service’s (MTAS) Angie Carrier talked with the council members about “healthy conflict,” a topic suggested by them as something that needed to be addressed.
“We’ve done some back and forth that wasn’t so good, but I think we have discussed things and made each other understand that we’re never really coming after each other,” Council Member Frances Witt McMahan said in reference to fellow Council Member Dick Pelley. “Certain things he says, and I hope he feels the same way with me, if it comes off to me as coming off snarky or something, I just know that’s the way we are.”
Witt McMahan added that she believes some of the conduct at city council meetings needs to improve, without specifying any particular person.
“I have gone back and watched some of our council meetings and I’m just mortified at some of the behavior I’m seeing,” she said. “It’s not good for the City of Athens. We cannot continue to disrespect each other, because sometimes it happens openly.”
Carrier agreed that proper decorum among council members is important.
“This board is a reflection of the city as a whole,” she said. “The way you conduct yourselves is the way citizens and your customers see the city.”
That led Carrier to remind the council members of the 10 values they “wanted to guide you in your decision making.” Those values are community, authenticity, faith, family, integrity, kindness, leadership, spirituality, trust and vision.
“We haven’t followed those,” Pelley said.
Mayor Bo Perkinson then noted that while the council members need to focus on improving their behavior individually, they also need to work together better as well.
“This is not only an individual effort, it’s also a team effort,” he said. “We have to work as a team in many cases and we don’t do that. We don’t give input as a team, we don’t participate as a team.”
Making a concerted effort to do that is important, Carrier added.
“You don’t practice that every day,” she said. “You don’t think about that when you walk in to a room to make a decision. Obviously those were important to you.”
Witt McMahan noted that she believes Perkinson strives for that during meetings.
“I’m like everybody else, I get frustrated at times, but I do feel like that’s (Perkinson’s) intent as mayor,” she said.
She also had positive words for Vice Mayor Mark Lockmiller.
“Our vice mayor is usually the guy who stops the conflict,” she said. “He does not allow things to get out of hand. I really appreciate that.”
Perkinson stressed that disagreements on issues need to keep from getting personal.
“It could be a 3-2 vote, it could be a 5-0 vote, but we can still walk away and say we voted individually, we participated in the decision, we just found out it was a 3-2 vote and that’s OK,” he said.
Carrier agreed, noting that policies still must be implemented when they pass, even if all are not in agreement.
“Everybody comes into this role as city councilman with different perspectives, different life experiences, different ways to think of things and process things,” she said. “You still have to be respectful and kind.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.