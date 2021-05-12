A couple has donated land in the Town of Englewood to the Isaiah 117 House to help foster children as they await going to a new family.
The couple, Tim and Melinda King, heard about Isaiah House from a friend who was involved with the organization in Bradley County.
“Our nephew and his wife had recently adopted twin boys through the foster care system and we had seen how that worked,” Tim King noted. “Once we found out about the Isaiah House, we thought they were doing good work and we were fortunate enough to have some lots over in Englewood and thought one of those lots would work for them.”
Isaiah 117, a non-profit organization dedicated to helping children in foster care, has been looking build a halfway house for children in McMinn and Monroe counties.
According to Project Coordinator Jennifer Collins, Isaiah 117 is a ministry that changes the way foster care begins for children.
“We provide a home ... Removal day, the day children are removed from homes for their safety, children are taken to a DCS office to wait for foster placement,” said Collins. “They are typically taken to an office where they have to wait for hours, sometimes a lot of hours, where they have to sit and wait for the foster placement. So a Isaiah 117 house is a home that is fully furnished and fully stocked where children will go to during removal day instead of sitting in an office.”
According to Collins, Isaiah 117 has begun working with Department of Children’s Services (DCS) in both McMinn and Monroe counties, but to this point hadn’t found a place to house children.
The lot the Kings recently donated to Isaiah House is located on County Road 517 and is a little over one acre in size.
“There are so many kids out there that have a hard life and we feel that what the DCS (Department of Children’s Services) offices and the Isaiah House are doing will help those kids that come from a harder life,” he expressed.
He believes the Isaiah House will be able to put children who are going through the DCS system at ease.
“The more we find out what is involved with DCS services in removing the kids from homes, it can be stressful and scary for the children,” Tim King said. “The Isaiah House will make it easier on the kids by taking them to an actual home instead of a DCS office.”
King will be involved with the construction of the new Isaiah House when the time comes for it to be built.
“I am a contractor and I am also going to help them build the house,” King said. “I would recommend to anyone who owns land to donate to what I believe is a good cause.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.