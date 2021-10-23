Cleveland State Community College has been granted $100,000 from the DENSO Foundation to purchase enhanced equipment for the Advanced Technologies Department.
This equipment will contribute to student learning by creating opportunities for students to experience hands-on applications with automated manufacturing equipment that will be utilized in regional manufacturing operations.
“With this very generous donation, DENSO Manufacturing continues to support the Advanced Technologies programs at Cleveland State,” stated John Squires, executive director of Advancement and Planning at CSCC. “These funds help the college to provide training to students throughout the region, giving them the technical skills they will need to obtain good-paying jobs when they leave the college. Thanks to DENSO for everything they do to support Cleveland State and our students.”
Students working with automated manufacturing machines gain a better understanding of the production process and also gain familiarity with real-world applications. The ability for students to interface in the classroom and labs with the equipment they will be expected to use within their career helps save time on the front end of the learning curve.
It allows for educators to address students’ questions and misconceptions at the onset and provides for the students’ seamless transition into their future employment, lessening the time it takes for the manufacturer to benefit from employee productivity after hire.
“We are so thankful for this generous donation from DENSO Manufacturing,” Dr. Barsha Pickell, vice president for Academic Affairs at CSCC. “Their support helps us provide training and new equipment for our Advanced Technologies programs and maintain the high quality and standards that our students and their future employers have come to expect from Cleveland State.”
The new equipment will be housed in the Advanced Technologies Department.
